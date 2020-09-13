SOM Vs GLO Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Game Preview

Somerset County will battle it out against Gloucestershire in the Vitality T20 Blast. The match will be played on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Here is the SOM vs GLO Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks and other details for the Vitality T20 game.

SOM vs GLO live: SOM vs GLO Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Date: Sunday, September 13, 2020

Time: 6.30 PM IST

SOM vs GLO live: SOM vs GLO Dream11 prediction and preview

Gloucestershire lead the Central Group charts with four victories in six games. The team have bagged nine points as yet, tied equally with second-placed Northamptonshire. On the other hand, Somerset are placed fourth on the table with two victories and three defeats. The previous five head-to-head stats suggest that Gloucestershire have an upper hand in the tie with three victories and one defeat.

SOM vs GLO Dream11 prediction: SOM vs GLO Dream11 team news

Somerset: Steve Davies, Tom Banton, James Hildreth, Babar Azam, Tom Abell, George Bartlett, Ben Green, Eddie Byrom, Sam Young, Roelof van der Merwe, Lewis Gregory, Dominic Bess, Tom Lammonby, Kasey Aldridge, Max Waller, Josh Davey, Jamie Overton, Jack Brooks, Craig Overton, Jack Leach, Ollie Sale, Lewis Goldsworthy

Gloucestershire: Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, Ian Cockbain, Jack Taylor(c), Ryan Higgins, James Bracey(w), George Scott, Graeme van Buuren, Tom Smith, David Payne, Matt Taylor, Benny Howell, Stuart Whitting, Josh Shaw, George Hankins, Ben Charlesworth

SOM vs GLO Dream11 prediction: SOM vs GLO playing 11

Wicketkeeper: Steve Davies

Batsmen: Tom Abell, James Hildreth, George Hankins, Ben Charlesworth

All Rounders: Graeme van Buuren, Lewis Gregory

Bowlers: Craig Overton, Max Waller, Tom Smith, Stuart Whitting

SOM vs GLO live: SOM vs GLO Dream11 prediction and top picks

Somerset: Steve Davies (c), Tom Abell

Gloucestershire: Graeme van Buuren (vc), Stuart Whitting

SOM vs GLO match prediction

Gloucestershire start off as the favourites in the game.

Note: The SOM vs GLO match prediction is based on our own analysis. The SOM vs GLO playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

