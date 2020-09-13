SOM Vs GLO Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Game Preview

"Those who wear flags as underwear can't understand India's sentiments": Atul Wassan
Somerset County will battle it out against Gloucestershire in the Vitality T20 Blast. The match will be played on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Here is the SOM vs GLO Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks and other details for the Vitality T20 game.
Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
Date: Sunday, September 13, 2020
Time: 6.30 PM IST
Gloucestershire lead the Central Group charts with four victories in six games. The team have bagged nine points as yet, tied equally with second-placed Northamptonshire. On the other hand, Somerset are placed fourth on the table with two victories and three defeats. The previous five head-to-head stats suggest that Gloucestershire have an upper hand in the tie with three victories and one defeat.
Somerset: Steve Davies, Tom Banton, James Hildreth, Babar Azam, Tom Abell, George Bartlett, Ben Green, Eddie Byrom, Sam Young, Roelof van der Merwe, Lewis Gregory, Dominic Bess, Tom Lammonby, Kasey Aldridge, Max Waller, Josh Davey, Jamie Overton, Jack Brooks, Craig Overton, Jack Leach, Ollie Sale, Lewis Goldsworthy
Gloucestershire: Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, Ian Cockbain, Jack Taylor(c), Ryan Higgins, James Bracey(w), George Scott, Graeme van Buuren, Tom Smith, David Payne, Matt Taylor, Benny Howell, Stuart Whitting, Josh Shaw, George Hankins, Ben Charlesworth
Wicketkeeper: Steve Davies
Batsmen: Tom Abell, James Hildreth, George Hankins, Ben Charlesworth
All Rounders: Graeme van Buuren, Lewis Gregory
Bowlers: Craig Overton, Max Waller, Tom Smith, Stuart Whitting
Somerset: Steve Davies (c), Tom Abell
Gloucestershire: Graeme van Buuren (vc), Stuart Whitting
Gloucestershire start off as the favourites in the game.
