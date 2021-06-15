SOM Vs KET Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Fantasy Picks, T20 Blast Preview

Somerset and Kent are set to collide against each other in a Vitality Blast T20 tournament match, which is all set to be played on Tuesday, June 15. The contest between these two teams is all set to take place at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton starting from 11:00 PM (IST). Here’s the SOM vs KET Dream11 prediction, SOM vs KET Dream11 team, SOM vs KET prediction and SOM vs KET scorecard.

SOM vs KET Dream11 team news and preview

The two sides have met 19 times in T20 cricket. Somerset has won on four occasions, Kent has won 12 times and three matches have been abandoned. Currently, Somerset are second from the bottom after losing their opening two matches of the tournament. They were first handed defeat by Essex by 3 wickets after which Surrey defeated them by 7 wickets. This match is an opportunity for them to bring their season back on track. Coming into this fixture, Somerset welcomes back Jack Leach and Craig Overton from international duty.

Kent on the other hand has won all three matches so far. They have beaten Hampshire by 38 runs, Middlesex by 16 runs and Gloucestershire by 5 runs. The team would look to keep the winning momentum going and make it four wins out of four. For Kent Sam Billings and Zak Crawley return to the squad after international duty, while Kiwi pacer Adam Milne is expected to join up with the team for the match against Somerset on 28 June. Tim Groenewald (knee) and Heino Kuhn (calf) remain unavailable for this match.

SOM vs KET weather report

The condition will be partly sunny with no chances of rain expected during the match which is not good news for both teams. The wind gusts will be around 11 km/h with temperatures hovering around 23degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not coming down during the match, both teams are likely to play the full quota of overs, making the SOM vs KET Dream11 prediction a tough one.

SOM vs KET key players

Ahead of the SOM vs KET match, we take a look at the key players for both teams. Coming to the key players for this match, Somerset will want Tom Abell and Craig Overton to do well for the team in this match and help them to register their first win of the tournament. Kent, on the other hand, would want Fred Klaassen along with Jack Leaning to perform well in this match just like the last match. All these players are expected to do well in this match.

SOM vs KET Dream11 team

SOM vs KET prediction

As per our SOM vs KET prediction, SOM will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The SOM vs KET Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SOM vs KET Dream11 team and SOM vs KET Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

