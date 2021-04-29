SOM Vs MID Dream11 Team, Prediction, Team News, Somerset Vs Middlesex Top Fantasy Picks

Somerset will take on Middlesex in a group stage match of the English County Championship 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST (11:00 PM local time) from the Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton on April 29, 2021 Here is our SOM vs MID Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

The most exciting game in round 4 is _______#LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/jxmkiDZISd — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) April 28, 2021

English County Championships 2021: SOM vs MID preview

Round 4 of the English County Championship 2021 will see the Somerset County Cricket Club play hosts to the Middlesex County Club. With two wins and a loss from three matches, Somerset are currently in 3rd place in Group 2. Coming into this match with a strong nine-wicket win over Leicestershire, the team will be looking to win this match and go as close to the top 2 as possible. Following a close loss to Essex for the 2020 Bob Willis Trophy and having ended their last three county seasons as the runners-up, Somerset will be looking to finally get their hands on the elusive County Championship title this year.

Meanwhile, in 4th place in Group 2, after two losses and a sole win, Middlesex will look to go further up the leaderboards as they reach the second half of the tournament. Having won their first match of the season - a massive 10-wicket victory over Surrey - just last week, skipper Peter Handscomb and his team will be hoping to avenge their 4-wicket, Round 1 loss to Somerset with a win. Middlesex will also be hoping to improve on their third-place group stage finish from last year.

SOM vs MID: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

Going by past games, the pitch at Taunton has usually been a balanced one, with a slight advantage for bowlers. Pacers should get the best out of the surface in this game, with spinners benefitting a little as well. Expect an average scoring game with totals around 300. Accuweather predicts a slight rain shower on Thursday evening. The temperature at Taunton will be around 12°C, with humidity falling from 56% to 46% as the game goes on.

Average first innings score: 249

Record of chasing teams: Won – 1 of 1 English County Championship 2021 matches

Injury and Availability News

Middlesex's Toby Roland-Jones and Ethan Bamber have been rested for this game.

SOM vs MID Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

SOM: Tom Banton, Tom Abell (C), James Hildreth, Jack Leach, George Bartlett, Steven Davies (WK), Craig Overton, Lewis Gregory, Josh Davey, Marchant de Lange, Roelof van der Merwe.

MID: Sam Robson, Max Holden, Nick Gubbins, Peter Handscomb (C), Robbie White, John Simpson (WK), Martin Andersson, Tim Murtagh, Tom Helm, Blake Cullen, Steven Finn.

SOM vs MID player record

With a massive 317 runs in the bank already, Middlesex's Sam Robson will come into this game as the highest scorer of the lot. He is followed by Somerset's skipper Tom Abell who is high up in the rankings with 243 runs from his three games so far. Following them down below in the leaderboards is Somerset's Steven Davies, with 181 runs.

On the bowling front, it will be Somerset's fast bowler Craig Overton - currently in 2nd place in the tournament with 17 wickets - who will top the 'Most Wickets' list for this match. Middlesex's Toby Roland-Jones and Ethan Bamber are next on the list with 13 wickets each, however, they have been rested for this game. In their absence, Tim Murtagh, Lewis Gregory and Jack Leach will be the best bowlers in the draw for this encounter.

SOM vs MID best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Sam Robson, Tom Abell

Vice-Captain – Craig Overton, Tim Murtagh

Sam Robson and Tom Abell will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

SOM vs MID Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Steven Davies

Batsmen – Tom Abell, Sam Robson, Nick Gubbins

All-Rounders – Craig Overton, Lewis Gregory, Roelof van der Merwe

Bowlers – Tim Murtagh, Jack Leach, Josh Davey, Steven Finn

SOM vs MID Dream11 Prediction

According to our SOM vs MID Dream11 prediction, Somerset are likely to edge past Middlesex and win this match.

Note: The SOM vs MID player record and as a result, the SOM vs MID best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SOM vs MID Dream11 team and SOM vs MID prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Somerset Cricket Twitter