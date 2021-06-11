SOM Vs SUR Dream11 Prediction, Team News And Top Picks For T20 Blast Match

Somerset and Surrey are set to collide against Surrey the Vitality Blast T20 tournament which is all set to be played on Friday June 11. The contest between these two teams is all set to take place at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, starting from 11:00 p.m. (IST). Here’s the SOM vs SUR Dream11 prediction, SOM vs SUR Dream11 team, SOM vs SUR opener and SOM vs SUR scorecard.

Ahead of the SOM vs SUR opener, let's take a look at how team news for the upcoming match. Somerset has already lost a match and would want to win this match and hit the ground running in the tournament. The team played the opening fixture against Essex and lost the match by 3 wickets. Ahead of this fixture, Somerset will be without England pair Jack Leach and Craig Overton, whilst Roelof van der Merwe has a side strain. Lewis Goldsworthy has been added to the squad. Surrey on the other hand faced Middlesex in their opening match and went onto win the contest comfortably by 54 runs. The team has named an unchanged team for the tournament.

There will intermittent cloud cover with no chances of rain expected during the match which is not good news for both teams. The wind gusts will be around 20 km/h with temperatures hovering around 20 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With rain not coming down during the match, both teams are likely to play the full quota of overs, making the SOM vs SUR Dream11 prediction a tough one.

Coming to the key players for this match, Somerset will want Tom Banton and Josh Davey do well for the team in this match and hand them their first victory of the campaign. Surrey, on the other hand, would want Sam Curran along with Jason Roy and Will Jacks to do well in this match just like the last match. All these players are expected to do well in this match.

As per our SOM vs SUR Dream11 prediction, SUR will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The SOM vs SUR Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SOM vs SUR Dream11 team and SOM vs SUR Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

