SOM Vs WAS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live

Somerset County will square off against Warwickshire in the Vitality T20 Blast on Friday, September 4, 2020. The match is scheduled to be played at 11 pm IST at the Cooper Associate County Ground, Taunton. SOM vs WAS live streaming will be available on the match centre of the ECB website, while the live score updates will be provided on the social media handles of the two teams. Here is our SOM vs WAS Dream11 prediction, preview, team news and SOM vs WAS Dream11 team.

SOM vs WAS live: SOM vs WAS Dream11 prediction and preview

Somerset County occupy the third spot in the Central Group table. The team have clinched two victories in four games while suffering a defeat in a solitary outing. One match failed to produce a result due to interruption from rain. On the other hand, Warwickshire will look to bag their second victory in the competition. Warwickshire have suffered two defeats in the competition, with one game being abandoned due to climate vagaries.

SOM vs WAS Dream11 prediction: SOM vs WAS Dream11 team, squad list

SOM vs WAS Dream11 team: Warwickshire Squad

Ed Pollock, Adam Hose, Ian Bell, Sam Hain, Jacob Lintott, Jeetan Patel, Will Rhodes(c), Michael Burgess(w), Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Liam Norwell, Dan Mousley, Tim Bresnan, Henry Brookes, Olly Stone, Ian Bell, Dominic Sibley, Alex Thomson, Vikai Kelley

SOM vs WAS Dream11 team: Somerset County Squad

Babar Azam, Steven Davies (w), Lewis Gregory(c), Ben Green, Roelof van der Merwe, Josh Davey, Ollie Sale, Max Waller, Craig Overton, James Hildreth, Tom Abell, Edward Byrom, George Bartlett, Tom Lammonby

SOM vs WAS Dream11 prediction: SOM vs WAS Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Steven Davies

Batsmen: Adam Hose, Ian Bell, Tom Abell, Babar Azam

All-rounders: Tom Lammonby, Roelof van der Merwe

Bowlers: Olly Stone, Jeetan Patel, Craig Overton, Josh Davey

SOM vs WAS live: SOM vs WAS Dream11 prediction and top picks

Warwickshire: Adam Hose, Jeetan Patel

Somerset County: Steven Davies (VC), Babar Azam (C)

SOM vs WAS match prediction

Somerset County start off as the favourites in the match.

Note: The SOM vs WAS match prediction is based on our own analysis. The SOM vs WAS Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

