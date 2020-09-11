SOM Vs WOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live

Somerset County Cricket Club will take on Worcestershire County Cricket Club in the Vitality Blast 2020 this weekend. Somerset (SOM) will face off with Worcestershire (WOR) at the Cooper Associates County Ground at Taunton, England. The match between these two central group teams is slated to begin at 11 pm IST on September 11. Here is a look at our SOM vs WOR match prediction, SOM vs WOR Dream11 team and the probable SOM vs WOR playing 11.

SOM vs WOR Dream11 prediction and preview

Going into the match, Somerset have a clear lead over Worcestershire. In their last meeting with Worcestershire, Somerset racked up a whopping 229 runs. Star batsman Babar Azam made 42 runs and captain Steve Davies made 60. Despite a 75* by Jake Libby, Worcestershire lost the game by 14 runs.

Worcestershire, meanwhile, have had a terrible series so far. Having lost all four of their completed games, they are currently in last place on the table. Though there have been some outstanding performances both, by the batsmen and bowlers, the team is yet to find their form as a whole. They will seek to turn their losing streak around this weekend.

SOM vs WOR Dream11 prediction: SOM vs WOR Dream11 team, squad list

SOM vs WOR live: Somerset (SOM) squad

Steve Davies, Tom Banton, James Hildreth, Babar Azam, Tom Abell, George Bartlett, Ben Green, Eddie Byrom, Sam Young, Roelof van der Merwe, Lewis Gregory, Dominic Bess, Tom Lammonby, Kasey Aldridge, Max Waller, Josh Davey, Jamie Overton, Jack Brooks, Craig Overton, Jack Leach, Ollie Sale, Lewis Goldsworthy

SOM vs WOR live: Worcestershire (WOR) squad

Ben Cox, Alex Milton, Riki Wessels, Ross Whiteley, Ashton Turner, Hamish Rutherford, Jake Libby, Tom Fell, Josh Dell, Jack Haynes, Olly Westbury, Moeen Ali, Daryl Mitchell, Wayne Parnell, Brett D’Oliveira, Pat Brown, Joe Leach, Ed Barnard, Dillon Pennington, Charlie Morris, George Scrimshaw, Josh Tongue, Mitchell Spencer, Mitchell Stanley, Zain-ul Hassan, Ben Twohig

SOM vs WOR Dream11 prediction: Probable SOM vs WOC playing XI

Somerset: Steve Davies (WK), Tom Abell, Roelof van der Merwe, Lewis Gregory, Babar Azam, James Hildreth, Ollie Sale, Jack Leach, Josh Davey, Max Waller, Craig Overton

Worcestershire: Ben Cox (WK), Riki Wessels, Ashton Turner, Daryl Mitchell, Jake Libby, Joe Leach, Pat Brown, Brett D’Oliveira, Hamish Rutherford, Ross Whiteley, Ed Barnard,

SOM vs WOC Dream11 team

Steve Davies (WK), Tom Abell, Roelof van der Merwe, Babar Azam, Craig Overton, Daryl Mitchell, Ed Barnard, Jake Libby, Josh Davey, Ollie Sale, Lewis Gregory

SOM vs WOR Dream11 prediction

As per our SOM vs WOR Dream11 prediction, Somerset are the favourites to win the match.

Note: The SOM vs WOR Dream11 prediction, SOM vs WOR top picks and SOM vs WOR Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SOM vs WOR match prediction and SOM vs WOR Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Somerset Twitter