'Someone Else Took Credit Of What I Did In AUS Series': Rahane Spills Shocking Details

In an explosive interview, former Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has revealed that someone else took the credit for what he achieved during the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which India won for the second consecutive time earlier last year.

Ajinkya Rahane, while speaking on 'Backstage With Boria', said he is not the kind of person who likes to take credit and stated that 'someone else' took it after he led the Indian side to victory in Australia last year.

He, however, did not divulge the exact details of the incident but he did admit that someone else took the credit for certain decisions that he made inside the dressing room. Rahane said that there were few decisions that he had taken but someone else took the credit, adding that the important thing for him was to win the series. Rahane helped India make an inspirational come back into the series, taking the team from losing the first match to eventually winning the series 2-1.

"I know what I've done in Australia series and that's not my nature to go out there and take credits. Yes, there were a few decisions that I had taken, but someone else took the credit. Important was for me to win the series," Rahane said in his interview.

Rahane further talked about his dipping batting form and said he just laughs when people tell him that his career finished. Rahane said that people who know the sport will talk "sensibly" and appreciate his contribution to India in red-ball cricket. The 33-year-old went on to say that he believes in his ability and that he still got a few more years of cricket left in him.

"I just smile when people say my career is finished, people who know the sport don't talk like that - everyone knows what happened in Australia/even before it, my contribution in red ball - people who love the sport will talk sensibly. I am confident with my ability, I am batting well and I still believe I have good cricket left with me," Rahane added.

Rahane's batting form has deteriorated dramatically in recent years. Since his match-saving heroics in Melbourne in 2020, during the boxing day Test against Australia, Rahane has not scored an international century. Rahane's batting average has also dropped significantly in the last year, with only 479 runs scored in 13 matches at a terrible 20.82 average. Rahane only had two half-centuries in the 13 innings.

