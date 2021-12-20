'Something's Cooking': Ravi Shastri Unveils New Off-field Avatar Ahead Of IND Vs SA; WATCH

Former Team India Head Coach Ravi Shastri will return as a commentator for the upcoming India vs South Africa series after spending recent years in the dressing room. The 59-year old stepped down from his coaching duties after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup, in which the Men in Blue failed to qualify for the knockout stages. Since his coaching tenure has ended, Shastri has been heard explaining how he needed a break from his coaching role, stating that it was time for him to judge the performances of others.

And that is exactly what he will do now as a commenter and pundit for Star Sports. The Indian channel put up an intriguing promotional teaser, in which Shastri can be seen donning the apron of a chef. Fans can watch Shastri's commentary from 30 December onwards, the day when the three-match India vs South Africa Test series will commence.

Something's cooking... 🧐



Guess what @RaviShastriOfc is up to 👇, and stay tuned to find out! pic.twitter.com/W7cZOHGMhn — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 20, 2021

India vs South Africa schedule

India vs South Africa 1st Test match-

Date: 26 December - 30 December 2021

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion

Starting time: 01:30 PM IST

India vs South Africa 2nd Test match-

Date: 3 January - 7 January 2022

Venue: The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Starting time: 01:30 PM IST

India vs South Africa 3rd Test match-

Date: 11 January - 15 January 2022

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

Starting time: 2:00 PM IST

Ravi Shastri reflected on his coaching career

In an earlier exclusive interview with Republic TV, former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri reflected on his coaching career for the past seven years as he explained the side's successes. "In India, Cricket is a religion. You win 5 games, and then when you lose, pistols and pens come out, and sometimes it's acidic," said the 59-year old in a conversation with Republic TV's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami.

"You just got to take it on the chin. We won so much, people weren’t used to us losing. To take the bullet is the job of the coach. You overcome all those hurdles, you don’t let it pull you down. You have to ensure the team gives their best. Take criticism along the way and move on," added Shastri.

The former Team India head coach then also explained the role he wants to take up in the future, having stepped down from all the stresses that came with his coaching duties. "I was judged for 7 years of my life that was under public scrutiny. Time for me to sit on the judge’s chair and judge some of these people," concluded Shastri.