Sonnet Boy Aakarsh Malhotra Shines Bright In School Nationals

Fearless, gritty and technically sound - he has all the ingredients that define a young teenage batting prodigy.

Aakarsh Malhotra -- a 13-year-old boy from Delhi's premier cricket club Sonnet -- has it in him that makes him stand apart from the rest and perhaps in line to be the next big prospect in Delhi cricket.

Aakarsh has the knack of scoring big and delivering the goods when it matters the most. He took Delhi team to the finals almost single-handedly -- scoring highest runs -- 143 with an incredible strike rate of 109.16 and in the process winning the best batsman's award in the under-14 School Nationals held in Kopargaon in Shirdi, Maharashtra from February 25 to 29.

In the finals, Aakarsh Malhotra scored a fabulous 48 runs off 50 balls with 7 boundaries to post a challenging total of 105 runs in 20 overs but the six-times defending champions UP under-14 team successfully chased down the target.

Aakarsh has played similar crucial innings for Sonnet in the past and is currently the top scorer with 241 runs with an impressive average of 60.25 and an incredible strike rate of 112.62 in DLCL under-14 Champions Trophy - a premier Delhi cricket tournament where teams from all top clubs and academies are participating.

Sonnet chief coach Tarak Sinha, who has produced over a dozen Indian players and more than 100 Ranji level cricketers, believes Aakarsh is a bright prospect and an astute student of the game and has a good future.

