SOP Vs NOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Match Preview

Southern Punjab will face Northern in the upcoming match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy on Wednesday, December 2. The match will be played at the United Bank Limited Sports Complex, Karachi at 10:30 am IST. Here is a look at our SOP vs NOR match prediction, probable SOP vs NOR playing 11 and SOP vs NOR Dream11 team.

SOP vs NOR live: SOP vs NOR Dream11 prediction and preview

The last time these two teams met each other SOP came out victorious by beating NOR by an innings and 96 runs. NOR batting was demolished by Zahid Mahmood who picked up 10 wickets in the match. In the first innings NOR were bowled out for 16 with Mahmood picking up 4 wickets.

SOP in reply declared their innings at 507/9 courtesy a fine double century by Hussain Talat and a century by skipper Sham Masood at the top. In second innings Zahid Mahmood demolished NOR batting line up picking up 6 wickets to bowl out NOR for 246. SOP will look to do the double over their opponents, while NOR will look to perform better this time around.

SOP vs NOR Dream11 prediction: Squads for the SOP vs NOR Dream11 team

SOP vs NOR Dream11 prediction: SOP squad for SOP vs NOR Dream11 team

Shan Masood (c), Hussain Talat (vc), Aamer Yamin, Bilawal Bhatti, Dilbar Hussain, Imran Rafiq, Maqbool Ahmed (wk), Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan (SLA), Saif Badar, Salman Ali Agha, Umar Siddiq Khan, Umar Khan, Zahid Mehmood and Zeeshan Ashraf (wk)

SOP vs NOR Dream11 prediction: NOR squad for SOP vs NOR Dream11 team

Nauman Ali (c), Zeeshan Malik (vc), Ali Sarfaraz, Asif Ali, Faizan Riaz, Farhan Shafiq, Hammad Azam, Jamal Anwar (wk), Nasir Nawaz, Naved Malik, Sadaf Hussain, Salman Irshad, Sarmad Bhatti, Tauseeq Shah, Umar Amin, Waqas Ahmed

SOP vs NOR Dream11 prediction: Top picks for SOP vs NOR playing 11

Agha Salman

Faizan Riaz

Mohammad Abbas

Nauman Ali

SOP vs NOR match prediction: SOP vs NOR Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper- Zeeshan Ashraf

Batsmen: Shan Masood, Agha Salman, Faizan Riaz, Hammad Azam

All-rounders: Hussain Talat, Salman Irshad

Bowlers: Waqas Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Bilawal Bhatti

SOP vs NOR live: SOP vs NOR Dream11 prediction

As per our SOP vs NOR Dream11 prediction, SOP will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The SOP vs NOR Dream11 prediction, top picks and SOP vs NOR Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SOP vs NORmatch prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: PCB Media / Twitter

