SOP Vs NOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Match Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
Southern Punjab will face Northern in the upcoming match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy on Wednesday, December 2. The match will be played at the United Bank Limited Sports Complex, Karachi at 10:30 am IST. Here is a look at our SOP vs NOR match prediction, probable SOP vs NOR playing 11 and SOP vs NOR Dream11 team.
Also Read: EBC Vs KAC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Preview
The last time these two teams met each other SOP came out victorious by beating NOR by an innings and 96 runs. NOR batting was demolished by Zahid Mahmood who picked up 10 wickets in the match. In the first innings NOR were bowled out for 16 with Mahmood picking up 4 wickets.
Sixth round of first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy promises cutthroat competition— PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) December 1, 2020
More: https://t.co/R3aHiCWmBS#QeA20 | #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/ZxdRJNHni9
SOP in reply declared their innings at 507/9 courtesy a fine double century by Hussain Talat and a century by skipper Sham Masood at the top. In second innings Zahid Mahmood demolished NOR batting line up picking up 6 wickets to bowl out NOR for 246. SOP will look to do the double over their opponents, while NOR will look to perform better this time around.
Also Read T20 World Cup 2021 Could Be Shifted Out Of India Due To COVID-19: PCB Chief Wasim Khan
Shan Masood (c), Hussain Talat (vc), Aamer Yamin, Bilawal Bhatti, Dilbar Hussain, Imran Rafiq, Maqbool Ahmed (wk), Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan (SLA), Saif Badar, Salman Ali Agha, Umar Siddiq Khan, Umar Khan, Zahid Mehmood and Zeeshan Ashraf (wk)
Also Read: Michael Vaughan BLAMES IPL For India-Australia Rivalry Becoming 'friendly And Soft'
Nauman Ali (c), Zeeshan Malik (vc), Ali Sarfaraz, Asif Ali, Faizan Riaz, Farhan Shafiq, Hammad Azam, Jamal Anwar (wk), Nasir Nawaz, Naved Malik, Sadaf Hussain, Salman Irshad, Sarmad Bhatti, Tauseeq Shah, Umar Amin, Waqas Ahmed
Also Read: Mohammad Kaif Pokes Fun At Ex-teammate Yuvraj Singh For 'lying Sometimes'; Watch Video
Agha Salman
Faizan Riaz
Mohammad Abbas
Nauman Ali
Wicketkeeper- Zeeshan Ashraf
Batsmen: Shan Masood, Agha Salman, Faizan Riaz, Hammad Azam
All-rounders: Hussain Talat, Salman Irshad
Bowlers: Waqas Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Bilawal Bhatti
As per our SOP vs NOR Dream11 prediction, SOP will be favourites to win the match.
Note: The SOP vs NOR Dream11 prediction, top picks and SOP vs NOR Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SOP vs NORmatch prediction does not guarantee positive results.
Image: PCB Media / Twitter
Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
AUS vs IND Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks and 3rd ODI match preview
28 mins ago
Australia skipper Aaron Finch backs Starc to fire in 3rd ODI, hints at change in top order
36 mins ago
India vs Australia 3rd ODI live stream, pitch and weather report, team news and prediction
59 mins ago
Pakistan remains restricted from training in New Zealand as 3 more players contract COVID
1 hour ago
Virat Kohli and co. reminded of Canberra 2016 loss by Australia on social media: Watch
3 hours ago
Madan Lal feels 'communication not happening' in Team India, backs skipper Virat Kohli
4 hours ago