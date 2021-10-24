Sophie Devine Hits Third Ton In WBBL, Forges Record Opening Partnership At 173

New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine has finally returned to making runs as she hit an incredible century in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) on Sunday. Playing for Perth Scorchers Women, Devine, who also captains her side, smashed a 60-ball 101 with a strike rate of 168.33. Devine's spectacular inning was made up of 8 boundaries and 6 maximums as she forged a record 173-run partnership with her opening partner Beth Mooney. Devine completed her century in just 58 balls. The partnership between Devine and Mooney is now the second-highest in WBBL history after Alyssa Healy and Ellyse Perry's unbeaten 199 for Sydney Sixers.

This was Devine's third ton in the Women's Big Bash League. However, the Kiwi batter couldn't surpass her previous highest individual score in WBBL of 103 runs, which she had scored last season. In the second edition of WBBL, Devine had hit her first century (103 not-out) for Strikers. Devine looked formidable despite the opposition captain rotating through seven different bowlers to get her wicket. Devine did not throw her wicket and kept batting until the final over of the innings.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women

As far as the match is concerned, Devine's Perth Scorchers beat Sydney Thunder by 81 runs. Batting first, the Scorchers scored 186/7 in 20 overs and set a target of 187 for Sydney Thunder. Mooney scored 65 off 54 balls before she was dismissed by Issy Wong in the 19th over. Devine was dismissed for 101 by Sydney Thunder captain Hannah Darlington in the 20th over. However, the damage was already done for the Sydney Thunder side by both batters courtesy of their 18 over-long partnership.

Superstar! Sophie Devine brings up her third @WBBL century, this one coming from 58 balls in Launceston.



Full highlights coming soon... #WBBL07 pic.twitter.com/KeMymwOJEM — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 24, 2021

In reply, Sydney Thunder was restricted for 105/9 in 20 overs. Phoebe Litchfield scored most with 24 off 34 balls, while Deepti Sharma made 20 off 20 balls. Laure Smith scored 17 and Tahlia Wilson scored 15 off 19. Rest all the other Thunder batters were dismissed for single-digit scores, including India's star cricketer Smriti Mandhana, who hit just 9 runs before being dismissed by Lisa Griffith. Alana King picked four wickets for her side to help restrict Sydney Thunder for 105 runs.

Image: cricket.com.au