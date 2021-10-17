Sophie Devine Hits Two Sixes In Super Over As Scorchers Beat Heat In WBBL; Watch

Perth Scorchers Women skipper Sophie Divine hit two sixes for Scorchers in the super over of their Women’s Big Bash League 2021-22 match against Brisbane Heat and clinched victory for her team on Sunday. The match no. 5 of the current season, being played at Hobart, ended in a super over as Heat leveled scores with Scorchers at the end of the second innings. Batting first in the super over, Heat scored 12 runs at the loss of two wickets. In their reply, Divine hit a six in the first ball for Scorchers and took a single in the next ball. Beth Mooney gave Devine the strike back in the next ball, as Devine earned the victory for Perth Scorchers with two balls to go in the over.

Earlier in the first innings of the match, Divine scored 19 runs off 12 balls, whereas Mooney scored 40 runs in 37 balls. With the contribution of 20 runs from Chloe Piparo later in the innings, Scorchers finished at 137/7 with skipper Jess Jonassen claiming the maximum of three wickets for Heat. Batting in the second innings, the Heat Women’s equaled the scores courtesy of opener Grace Harris’ score of 41 runs in 27 balls at a strike rate of 151.85. Opener Georgia Redmayne and skipper Jonassen scored 18 runs each in 13 and 22 balls respectively before getting out.

Despite contributions from the middle order, Heat fell one run short of the target by reaching 137 at the loss of nine wickets. Lilly Mills picked the maximum of three wickets for Scorchers by giving away 28 runs in her quota of four wickets. Alana King displayed a splendid effort and returned with the figures of 2/24 with Marizanne Kapp, Divine, and Heather Graham picking one wicket each. In the super over Anne Bosch scored 11 runs off for four balls for Heat as Grace Harris added one run before Sophie Divine clinched the win by scoring 13 runs in three balls. With the win in their 2021-22 season opener, Scorchers again face Heat in match no. 7 on October 19.

