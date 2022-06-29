'Sorry, I'm Being A Little Too Harsh': Sanju Samson Responds To Jadeja And Swann's Comment

Sanju Samson starred for India during the win against Ireland on Tuesday, in the final T20I of the two-match series, which ended with a 2-0 whitewash by the Indians. The 27-year-old partnered with allrounder Deepak Hooda and went on to hit an individual knock of 77 runs off 42 balls. Following the early dismissal of opener Ishan Kishan, Samson and Hooda put together a first-wicket stand of 176 runs in 14.1 overs, before Samson’s dismissal in the 17th over.

However, India ended up winning the match as Hooda received the Player of the Match trophy for his maiden international century, while Samson was heaped with praises for his fabulous knock at the top of the order. Meanwhile, after the match, Samson spoke to former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja about his knock, who revealed that he is sad because Samson didn’t score a century. Jadeja also said that former England cricketer Graeme Swann also wanted the same, when they were commentating earlier in the day.

'Sorry, I'm being a little too harsh because ...,' says Ajay Jadeja

“Glad to hear that, but I'm sad here because I thought you should've gotten one too. And I hope you also start feeling that, because all of us are your big fans here, especially Swanny (Graeme Swann) and me. We would like to see you get those bigger totals when you get in there. Sorry, I'm being a little too harsh because I'm a big fan of your batting,” Jadeja said.

Meanwhile, responding to the comments, Samson thanked Ajay and admitted that this will push him to score more runs in the future. “Thank you Ajay bhai, it will definitely keep me pushing. Definitely, I'll try to score lot more runs in the coming games,” the Rajasthan Royals skipper said. Samson received the call-up to Team India for the T20I series against Ireland after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) left him out of the squad for the 5-match T20I home series against South Africa.

However, Samson went on to play in the second T20I on Tuesday and made a significant contribution to India’s win. He scored 77 runs in 42 balls with the help of four sixes and nine fours, with a strike rate of 183.33. Having said that, the Men In Blue will return to action in the T20 format of the game against England on July 7, following the conclusion of the 5th Test which begins on July 1.

Image: BCCI