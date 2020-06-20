Sourav Ganguly Hits 131, Rahul Dravid Scores 95 On June 20, 1996 Test Debut; Watch Video

Former Indian captains Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid both made their debut against England in 1996. While the elegant left-hander scored a stroke-filled 131 to become the 10th Indian batsman to register a century on debut, Dravid made his mark with a patient 95 in the same innings. The match was played between June 20 and 24 at Lord’s Cricket Ground. To commemorate the 24th anniversary of Rahul Dravid Sourav Ganguly debuts, here is a detailed look at their innings which marked the beginning of two glorious individual careers in Indian cricket.

Rahul Dravid Sourav Ganguly Test debut: BCCI President gets nostalgic on Twitter

Rahul Dravid Sourav Ganguly memorable debut turns 24

In the match, then-Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin won the toss and opted to field first. The Indian batsmen began their first innings after England folded for 344 on Day 2. After an early wicket, Sourav Ganguly walked in to bat and began his 435-minute marathon at the crease. At 202-5, he was joined by fellow debutant Rahul Dravid with India still trailing England by 142 runs. The pair formed a 94-run partnership during which Sourav Ganguly notched up his maiden Test hundred. His innings was filled with 20 blazing boundaries and it took him 301 balls to score 131 runs.

On the other end, Rahul Dravid held the fort and batted with the tail to score 95 from 267 balls. His innings proved vital for India to gain an 85-run lead. In spite of the Rahul Dravid Sourav Ganguly debut heroics, the match ended in a draw with England leading the three-match series by a 1-0 margin.

Former captains Rahul Dravid Sourav Ganguly debut in style, watch video

Sourav Ganguly stats

Since his ODI debut in 1992, Sourav Ganguly went on to enjoy a glorious 16-year journey with Indian cricket. In all, he played 113 Tests and 311 ODIs for the country. The Sourav Ganguly stats section composes of 7,212 Test runs and 11,363 ODIs runs before he announced his retirement in 2008. He scored 38 centuries across all formats and is sixth on the list of all-time international century-makers by Indians. Interestingly, India never lost a Test match whenever Ganguly scored a Test hundred. Coming to Sourav Ganguly stats in terms of captaincy, India won 21 Tests in 49 matches between 2000 and 2005. In ODIs, he led the ‘Men in Blue’ in 146 matches to register 76 wins.

Rahul Dravid stats

Rahul Dravid is one of only seven batsmen in the world to score over 10,000 runs in Tests and ODI cricket. Across 164 Tests, 344 ODIs and a solitary T20I, the stylish right-handed batsman scored 24,208 runs to be placed sixth on the all-time list of run aggregators in all formats. Rahul Dravid stats also boast of 48 international centuries (36 in Tests and 12 in ODIs).

