Sourav Ganguly Attends Saraswati Puja In Kolkata In First Public Appearance Post Surgeries

Former India cricket captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday made his first public appearance days after he was discharged from a hospital after undergoing a second round of angioplasty. Ganguly took part in the Saraswati Puja at his wife Dona Ganguly's classical dance school Dikhsha Manjari in Kolkata. This appearance from a fit and fine Ganguly will cheer up millions of his fans who had prayed for him while he was in the hospital.

Dada's 'heart' felt message on Valentine's Day

On Valentine's day, in a print advertisement for oil brand, for which he is the brand ambassador, Ganguly in a long personalised note spoke about his health condition and what one can learn from this episode. 'Today seems like a good day to talk about the heart,’ the title of the message read.

Dada made a healthy comeback, as he always does! Here's a 'heart' felt message from him on Valentine's Day. Let's hear him and keep our heart healthy with Fortune Rice Bran Health oil.@sganguly99 #SouravGanguly #FortuneFoods #FortuneRiceBranHealthOil #ValentinesDay2021 pic.twitter.com/Lzy66aWuZl — Fortune Foods (@FortuneFoods) February 14, 2021

The body copy read, "You don't expect a fairly young and fit person like me to have a heart-related ailment. But here's the thing, there are just too many factors that can affect our heart's health. One of them could be family history of heart ailments, as it was in my case."

Recently, speaking to Star Sports, Ganguly said, "I'm feeling absolutely fine. Yes, there was a bit of scare but luckily it wasn't as scary as everyone thought. I'm fit and fine and I'm back to work."

Ganguly discharged from hospital

Last month, the 48-year-old cricket legend was hospitalised for the second time in a month due to his cardiac condition. Two stents were implanted during the surgery conducted by a team of doctors, including noted cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty and Dr Ashwin Mehta.

'Mr Ganguly is doing fine and his heart is as strong as a normal person. He had an uneventful recovery and we are hopeful that within the next couple of days, he will be able to return to normal life,' a senior doctor of the private hospital, where he was admitted, said. The former India captain is required to follow a strict routine and needs to be on medication for a few months, he added.

The batting great suffered a mild heart attack earlier in January and was diagnosed with Triple Vessel Disease. He had undergone an angioplasty procedure during which a stent was inserted into one of the blocked arteries.

(With PTI inputs)

