Sourav Ganguly Backs Out From CAB President Post Race; His Brother To Take Top Post

In a breaking development, former BCCI president Saurav Ganguly has backed out of the race for the post of Cricket Association of Bengal President.

According to sources, Ganguly did not file nominations for the CAB president as the deadline was 5 pm today. Ganguly's elder brother Snehasish Ganguly will be the new president of the Bengal board, sources said.

Speaking to reporters, Ganguly said, "The new team will run the association (CAB), They will work for 3 years, and then we'll see what is to be done. I have lots to do (in the next innings of my life)."

The new team will run the association (CAB), They will work for 3 years & then we'll see what is to be done. I have lots to do(in the next innings of my life). India has payed today. Top-order batsmen should score runs. V Kohli is a great player: Former BCCI pres Sourav Ganguly pic.twitter.com/Oc9TvwVxnj — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2022

CAB office holders:

President: Snehashis Ganguly

Vice President: Amlendu Biswas

Secretary: Naresh Ojha

Joint Secretary: Devabrata Das

Treasurer: Prabir Chakraborty

Ganguly was earlier not considered for a second term as the BCCI President and was stripped of the post after a BCCI meeting at the Trident on October 11. In the 91st Annual BCCI General Meeting on October 18, Roger Binny was elected to the top post.

Sourav Ganguly ended his BCCI President's stint after three long years. Jay Shah will continue to serve as the BCCI Secretary. Ashish Shelar has been appointed as BCCI Treasurer. Rajeev Shukla will be the vice president, whereas Devajit Saikia will be the joint secretary. Arun Dhumal has been appointed as the IPL Chairman.