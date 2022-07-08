Sourav Ganguly Birthday: Sachin Tendulkar Reveals Why He Calls Him 'Dadi'; WATCH

Legendary Indian captain Sourav Ganguly is celebrating his 50th birthday on July 8. Former Indian teammate Sachin Tendulkar led the wishes for Ganguly and also revealed why he calls the BCCI President 'Dadi' when he is referred to as Dada (brother in Bengali) by the cricketing community.

Sachin Tendulkar reveals why he calls Ganguly 'Dadi'

In a video posted by Sachin Tendulkar on his official social media handle, the legendary Indian batter said, "Happy birthday dadi, How are you? Is everything fine? Everyone might be thinking why am I calling Dada, Dadi? To clarify, it goes back to when we were 13 years old and had gone to Indore for a camp and since then, I call Sourav Dadi."

জন্মদিনের অনেক অনেক শুভেচ্ছা এবং ভালোবাসা, দাদি।



Lots of wishes and love for your birthday Dadi.@SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/6njyuU80FB — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 8, 2022

The 49-year-old then wished Ganguly a happy 50th birthday by adding, "Already 50 my friend, how does it feel? We are following you slowly. I want to take this opportunity to wish you the very best in life. Good wishes and regards to you and everyone in the family. Take Care."

Tendulkar was in attendance for Ganguly's birthday celebrations

Sourav Ganguly, who celebrated his 50th birthday in London, had invited several family members and friends to join in the celebrations. The most notable names were Sachin Tendulkar, his wife, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla and secretary Jay Shah.

Sachin Tendulkar recalls favourite childhood memories with Ganguly

Ahead of Sourav Ganguly's 50th birthday, Sachin Tendulkar had told PTI in an interview, "I remember Sourav was sleeping during an afternoon. Jatin Paranjpe, Kedar Godbole and I filled his room with water. He woke up and was naturally clueless about what was happening, his suitcases were floating. Finally, he realised it was me, Jatin and Kedar who had done it."

The 49-year-old added that his times with Ganguly were even more fun during their first-ever foreign trip to the UK by stating, "We stayed in schools that were like old castles and naturally it looked a bit scary. To make things worse, friends would get together and plan to scare the others even more. Years later, when I think back, these are the moments of friendship that stand out and make me smile."