Sourav Ganguly Birthday: WB CM Mamata Banerjee's Birthday Meeting With 'Prince Of Kolkata'

Wishes poured in from all around as Team India's former skipper and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Thursday celebrated his 49th birthday. Affectionately called as 'Prince of Kolkata', Sourav Ganguly is arguably the best captain to have led Team India and has been lauded by many for his fearless approach. While many took to Twitter to wish the BCCI President on his birthday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee decided to wish Ganguly personally.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee paid a visit to Sourav Ganguly's residence in Kolkata and presented Team India's former skipper with a flower bouquet. Mamata Banerjee also interacted with Ganguly's family over snacks. Republic TV has accessed inside pictures of the Sourav-Mamata meeting. In the pictures, Sourav Ganguly, his better half Dona Ganguly, mother Nirupa Ganguly can be seen interacting with the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Inside pictures of Mamata Banerjee's birthday meeting with Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly's illustrious cricketing career

Widely regarded as one of the finest captains in Indian cricketing history, the stylish left-hander was also a showman with the bat during his playing days. Beyond retirement, Sourav Ganguly continues to remain attached to the game as a cricket administrator. Sourav Ganguly is also famous by the name of 'Dada' which literally means 'Elder-Brother'.

'Dada' is the third-fastest to register 10,000 runs in One Day Internationals. He also holds the record for the highest individual score in CWC for India. Ganguly had achieved this feat when he scored 183 against Sri Lanka during their 1999 World Cup group stage match. Apart from all these, Sourav Ganguly also captained Team India to 11 wins in 28 overseas Tests.

In fact, the southpaw had laid the foundations for the Indian cricket team's success in the early 2000s. Under Sourav Ganguly's captaincy, Team India registered some of its most spectacular away wins and competed fiercely against the legendary Australian side.

'Dada' handed debuts to youngsters Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni, who formed the axis of the 2011 World Cup-winning team. On the Ganguly birthday occasion, here's a look at the top Sourav Ganguly quotes made by the former India captain and some from his fellow greats on Dada's legendary career.

In his illustrious career, the southpaw went on to represent India in 113 Tests and 311 ODIs where he amassed 7,212 and 11,363 runs respectively. Even though he had made his international debut in 1992, it took him four years to establish himself as a player at the highest level after he scored an outstanding century on Test debut against England at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's in June 1996.

Ganguly was handed over the captaincy in 2000 when the Indian Cricket was in turmoil after that infamous match-fixing scandal broke out that included star cricketers Ajay Jadeja and former skipper Mohammad Azharuddin. Under Dada's captaincy, India had reached the finals of ICC Knockout Trophy 2000, won the Natwest tri-series in England by beating the hosts in the final that was led by Nasser Hussain, joint-winners of ICC Champions Trophy 2002 along with Sri Lanka, runners-up in the 2003 World Cup, drawing the Test series in Australia in 2003/04 and registering a historic ODI as well as Test series win against arch-rivals Pakistan in Pakistan, etc.

Sourav's captaincy reign ended abruptly in 2005 after his fallout with former Australian cricketer/captain-turned coach Greg Chappell.

'Dada' played the last match of his international career during the fourth and final Test match between India and Australia at Nagpur's VCA Stadium in November 2008. He signed off on a high as India won the series 2-0 to regain the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

(Image Credits: RepublicWorld)