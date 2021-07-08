Sourav Ganguly Birthday: Wishes Pour In For BCCI President As He Turns 49

The reigning Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly turned 49 on Thursday. Ganguly is arguably the best captain to have led Team India and has been lauded by many for his fearless approach.

As Sourav Ganguly turned a year older, the passionate fans of the game came forward to wish Dada.

Sourav Ganguly birthday

Widely regarded as one of the finest captains in Indian cricketing history, the stylish left-hander was also a showman with the bat during his playing days. Beyond retirement, Sourav Ganguly continues to remain attached to the game as a cricket administrator.

Dada is the third-fastest to register 10,000 runs in One Day Internationals. He also holds the record for the highest individual score in CWC for India. Ganguly had achieved this feat when he scored 183 against Sri Lanka during their 1999 World Cup group stage match. Apart from all these, Sourav Ganguly also captained Team India to 11 wins in 28 overseas Tests.

In fact, the southpaw had laid the foundations for the Indian cricket team's success in the early 2000s. Under Sourav Ganguly's captaincy, Team India registered some of its most spectacular away wins and competed fiercely against the legendary Australian side.

Dada handed debuts to youngsters Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni, who formed the axis of the 2011 World Cup-winning team. On the Ganguly birthday occasion, here's a look at the top Sourav Ganguly quotes made by the former India captain and some from his fellow greats on Dada's legendary career.

In his illustrious career, the southpaw went on to represent India in 113 Tests and 311 ODIs where he amassed 7,212 and 11,363 runs respectively. Even though he had made his international debut in 1992, it took him four years to establish himself as a player at the highest level after he scored an outstanding century on Test debut against England at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's in June 1996.

Ganguly was handed over the captaincy in 2000 when the Indian Cricket was in turmoil after that infamous match-fixing scandal broke out that included star cricketers Ajay Jadeja and former skipper Mohammad Azharuddin. Under Dada's captaincy, India had reached the finals of ICC Knockout Trophy 2000, won the Natwest tri-series in England by beating the hosts in the final that was led by Nasser Hussain, joint-winners of ICC Champions Trophy 2002 along with Sri Lanka, runners-up in the 2003 World Cup, drawing the Test series in Australia in 2003/04 and registering a historic ODI as well as Test series win against arch-rivals Pakistan in Pakistan, etc.

Sourav's captaincy reign ended abruptly in 2005 after his fallout with former Australian cricketer/captain-turned coach Greg Chappell.

'Dada' played the last match of his international career during the fourth and final Test match between India and Australia at Nagpur's VCA Stadium in November 2008. He signed off on a high as India won the series 2-0 to regain the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy.