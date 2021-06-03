Sourav Ganguly Blames Media For Exaggerating Love Story With Wife Dona: WATCH

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly enjoyed an illustrious cricket career that was filled with many accolades. While the stylish left-hander excelled both as a player as well as the leader of the team during his playing days, he has continued to serve Indian cricket even after his retirement. Being the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the southpaw continues to have a significant impact on the game to date. Apart from his exploits on the field, his fascinating love story with Dona has often intrigued fans. Who is Sourav Ganguly wife - Dona? Here we reveal Ganguly's comments on media hyping his story.

Sourav Ganguly blames the media for hyping his love story with Dona

The two know each other since their childhood as they lived in the same locality. The cricketer tied the knot back on January 21, 1997, and his wedding made headlines across the countries. Several speculations were made that Dona's father had some issues with Ganguly's families for several years. However, it all ended well for the couple as the two finally had their way as they convinced their respective families.

While appearing in Oaktree Sports' talk show 'Breakfast with Champions' Ganguly had revealed that the media had exaggerated his love story with Dona and it was not as complicated as how it seemed to be. The ex-India captain pointed out that his father would often ask him to focus on his game, while also assuring that he will take care of the rest. Ganguly did indicate that it was a little difficult to break the news to his parents as nobody from their family had sought permission for love marriage.

Who is Sourav Ganguly's wife -Dona?

Dona is an Odissi dancer and she has headlined a number of shows. Sourav Ganguly was also spotted in a number of classical dance shows as he used to attend them to support his better half. Similarly, Dona also on several occasions would visit the stadiums to cheer the batsman during his cricketing assignments. The two became proud parents in 2001 when Dona gave birth to their first child. Sourav Ganguly's daughter, Sana Ganguly, is also a trained Odissi dancer, just like her mother.

Sourav Ganguly net worth figure

Even after his retirement, Sourav Ganguly is one of the highest-paid cricketers in the world. According to caknowledge.com, Sourav Ganguly's net worth mounts up to INR 354 crore (approximately). According to reports, popular shoe company Puma pays Ganguly a sum of INR 1.35 crore per year. He also earns more than INR 1 crore as the brand ambassador of DTDC Express Limited. Apart from all his endorsement deals, the 113-Test veteran also gets around INR 1 crore each week for his appearance as a host on the popular reality TV show - Dadagiri.

The champion cricketer resides in a stunning mansion in his hometown of Kolkata. The palatial house is located on Biren Roy Road in Behala, Kolkata. Sourav Ganguly's house, along with all the luxurious amenities also has sprawling lawns where the cricketer is often spotted taking his walks. He lives in the property along with his joint family. Moreover, he also has a separate corner where he has kept all his trophies, medals and memorabilia from his playing days.

