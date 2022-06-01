Sourav Ganguly Breaks Silence On Cryptic Post; Denies Rumours Of BCCI Resignation

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has broken his silence after he put up a cryptic post on his official social media handle on Wednesday. Speculations had arisen that the former Team India captain will join politics after he highlighted that he was keen on beginning a new journey, where he wanted to help people.

Will Sourav Ganguly join politics?

While speaking to Republic TV, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said, "I am not resigning from my post. I am interested in launching a worldwide educational app."

Speculations had arisen of a transition to politics after Dada had taken to his official Instagram handle to highlight that he is keen on beginning a new journey after 30 years in cricket.

The 49-year-old's post read, "2022 marks the 30th year since the start of my journey with cricket in 1992. Since then, Cricket has given me a lot. Most importantly, it has given me the support of all of you. I want to thank every single person who has been a part of the journey, supported me, and helped me reach where I am today. Today, I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people. I hope you continue your support as I enter this chapter of my life."

Moreover, Ganguly had also hosted Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in Kolkata for dinner on May 10 along with other BJP leaders. Since the BCCI president already has close ties with the Home Minister's son, Jay Shah, it fueled speculations that Dada was keen on moving to politics.

Sourav Ganguly had previously said 'politics is not bad'

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami in 2021, Sourav Ganguly had hinted that he may join politics, stating that the option was 'not bad'. The 49-year-old said, "I always give respect because I want to be respected as well. Politics is not bad. We have had the greatest leaders in our country, who run the country, who influence our population. Why should politics be bad? Good people should be in politics because they actually decide your life. I don't make decisions in a hurry, I think it through."