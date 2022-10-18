Sourav Ganguly Breaks Silence On Roger Binny; Makes Big Statement On BCCI's Future

Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has spoken for the first time since Roger Binny succeeded him in the role. Speaking to Republic, Ganguly wished Binny 'all the best' and said that the new team will take BCCI forward and that the board was in good hands.

World Cup winner Roger Binny was on Tuesday elected as the 36th president of the BCCI, taking over from Sourav Ganguy to run the world's richest cricket board. Binny, 67, was elected unopposed at its AGM (Annual general Meeting) in Mumbai alongside Jay Shah, who was re-elected as the secretary for a second successive term.

The other office bearers who were elected unopposed included treasurer Ashish Shelar, vice-president Rajeev Shukla and joint secretary Devjit Saikia.

Binny is not new to the BCCI setup having previously served as a member of the selection panel back in 2012. Ganguly reportedly wanted to continue as the BCCI President but he was informed that there is no precedence of giving a second term to the board president. Before stepping down from the position of BCCI president, the former India skipper was reportedly offered the post of Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman, but he turned down the chance of taking up the role.

Here's the full BCCI press release on the appointments made at the AGM:

The 91st Annual General Meeting of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was held on October 18th, 2022, in Mumbai.

The key decisions made are as under:

1. The following members were elected as the new Office Bearers of the BCCI:

(a) President: Mr. Roger Binny

(b) Vice President: Mr. Rajeev Shukla

(c) Secretary: Mr. Jay Shah

(d) Joint Secretary: Mr. Devajit Saikia

(e) Treasurer: Mr. Ashish Shelar

2. One representative of the General Body was elected in the Apex Council of the BCCI:

(a) Mr. MKJ Majumdar.

3. Two representatives in the Indian Premier League Governing Council were elected:

(a) Mr. Arun Singh Dhumal; and

(b) Mr. Avishek Dalmiya.

4. The audited accounts for FY 2021-22 were passed and adopted by the General Body.

5. The Annual Budget of FY 2022-23 was approved by the General Body.

6. The Senior Men’s Future Tour Programs for 2023-2027 and Senior Women’s Future Tour Programs for 2022-2025 were approved by the General Body.

7. The General Body approved to conduct the Women’s Indian Premier League.

8. The members of the General Body appreciated the efforts of the outgoing office bearers, IPL Governing Council Chairman and members, and Councillors for the work undertaken in their term.

(With PTI inputs)