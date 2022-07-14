Sourav Ganguly Breaks Silence On Virat Kohli's Form Dip: 'He Himself Knows It Is Not Good'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president and former iconic India captain, Sourav Ganguly shed his thoughts about the recent dip in batting form of ex-skipper Virat Kohli during a recent interview with ANI. Kohli returned with 12 runs in total in two games, playing in the recently concluded T20I series with England. Prior to the T20Is, Kohli managed to score only 31 runs across two innings in the 5th Test match against England at Edgbaston.

Meanwhile, on being asked to share his views on Kohli’s struggles with the bat, Ganguly backed Kohli by referring to the numbers he has got in international cricket. Ganguly said no one gets these numbers without ability and quality. The former India captain also said Kohli is going through a tough time currently, but backed him to make a strong comeback soon.

“Look at the numbers he (Virat Kolhi) has got in international cricket, that doesn't happen without ability & quality. Yes, he has had a tough time & he knows that he has been a great player himself,” Ganguly said.

“He himself knows by his own standards it has not been good and I see him coming back and doing well. But he has got to find a way which makes him successful as he has been for the last 12-13 years or maybe even more and only Virat Kohli can do that,” Ganguly added.

#WATCH | London, UK | Look at the numbers he (Virat Kolhi) has got in international cricket, that doesn't happen without ability & quality. Yes, he has had a tough time & he knows that, he has been a great player himself: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Virat Kohli's poor form pic.twitter.com/RMqDYsnbKq — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2022

Virat Kohli is currently recovering from a groin injury

Kohli picked up a groin injury during the 3rd T20I against England and sat out for the ODI series opener on Tuesday. He was being linked with reports claiming that he will go on to miss the 2nd ODI too. Alongside criticism from fans, Kohli has also received a few strong words from former India cricketers Kapil Dev and Venkatesh Prasad, who have questioned his place in the T20I squad.

Ganguly also spoke about Kohli’s critics during his interview with ANI and said this is a part and parcel of the game. “These things will happen in sport. It has happened to everybody. It has happened to Sachin, It has happened to Rahul, it has happened to me, it has happened to Kohli. It is going to happen to future players. That’s part and parcel of sport and I think as a sportsman you just need to listen, be aware of what it is and just go and play your game,” he said.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: bcci.tv/@ANI/Twitter)