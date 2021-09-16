Sourav Ganguly Breaks Silence On Virat Kohli's T20I Decision; Highlights 'future Roadmap'

Team India's skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday announced that he will be stepping down as T20 captain after the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2021. Now, the BCCI has shared an official release in which Sourav Ganguly expressed his gratitude to Virat Kohli and stated that the decision has been taken keeping the future roadmap in mind. It is pertinent to mention that, Virat Kohli will continue to captain India in the 50 overs and Test format.

"Virat has been a true asset for Indian Cricket and has led with aplomb. He is one of the most successful captains in all the formats. The decision has been made keeping in mind the future roadmap. We thank Virat for his tremendous performance as the T20I Captain. We wish him all the best for the upcoming World Cup and beyond and hope that he continues to score plenty of runs for India,” said BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.

'Clear roadmap for Team India,' says BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

Reacting to Virat Kohli's decision, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said, "We have a clear roadmap for Team India. Considering the workloads and ensuring that we have a smooth transition, Mr. Virat Kohli has decided to step down as T20I Captain after the upcoming World Cup. I have been in discussions with Virat and the leadership team for the last six months and the decision has been thought through. Virat will continue to contribute as a player and as a senior member of the side in shaping the future course of Indian cricket."

Virat Kohli to step down as India's T20 captain

Virat Kohli announced his massive decision by sharing a long note on his social media. "I have been fortunate enough to not only represent India but also lead the Indian Cricket Team to my utmost capability. I thank everyone who has supported me in my journey as the captain of the Indian Cricket Team. I couldn’t have done it without them - the boys, the support staff, the selection committee, my coaches and each and every Indian who prayed for us to win," he wrote.

"Understanding workload is a very important thing and considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all 3 formats and captaining regularly for last 5-6 years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian Team in Test and ODI Cricket. I have given everything to the team during my time as T20 captain and I will continue to do so for the T20 team as a batsman moving forward," Virat Kohli's note continues.

"Of course, arriving at this decision took a lot of time. After a lot of contemplation and discussions with my close people, Ravi bhai and also Rohit, who have been an essential part of the leadership group, I've decided to step down as the T20 captain after this T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman in October. I have also spoken to the secretary Mr Jay Shah and the President of BCCI Mr Sourav Ganguly along with all the selectors about the same. I will continue to serve Indian Cricket and the Indian Team to the best of my ability, Virat Kohli further stated.

(Image: PTI/AP)