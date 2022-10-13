Former India captain and the current president of the BCCI, Sourav Ganguly has spoken for the first time since the controversy around his exit from the board broke out. Ganguly is likely to be replaced as BCCI president later this month with the 1983 World Cup-winning player Roger Binny expected to take his place. Ganguly, while speaking at an event, has made a cryptic comment, saying that life is a circle and that everybody gets tested, rewarded, and rejected but what remains constant is the faith in your ability.

Ganguly's cryptic message on BCCI future

"Life is about faith. Everybody gets tested, everybody gets rewarded, Everybody gets rejected, that's the circle of life. What's remains constant is the faith in your ability, which keeps you go through that circle," Ganguly said at an event on Thursday.

"I was president of Cricket Association Bengal for 5 yrs & served as president of BCCI for 3 yrs. After tenure gets over,you've to go. You can't play & remain an administrator forever. It was great seeing both sides of the coin as a player & administrator."

According to reports, Ganguly is said to be exiting the top post to make way for Roger Binny. Earlier, it was reported that Ganguly will contest for the ICC chairmanship in November this year, which could be the reason behind his likely exit as BCCI president. Ganguly's term as BCCI president is all set to end on October 18. Meanwhile, BCCI secretary Jay Shah is likely to continue at his post and could become a representative of the BCCI on the ICC board.

Ganguly refused IPL chairmanship

Ganguly wanted to continue as the BCCI President but he was informed that there is no precedence of giving a second term to the board president. A BCCI source revealed that Ganguly was offered the position of IPL Chairman. However, the former Indian captain refused to accept the offer. Explaining the reason for declining the offer, Ganguly had said that he cannot become a head of a sub-committee in BCCI as he has been the president of the board.

