Sourav Ganguly's Career Blossomed After My Advice For Him To Open In ODIs: Madan Lal

Former India fast bowler Madan Lal revealed how his advice to Sourav Ganguly changed the southpaw's career. Ganguly, who is now the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), was one of India's finest opening batsmen in limited-overs cricket, forming a formidable partnership at the top of the order with Sachin Tendulkar. Madan Lal reveals it was his advice to push Sourav Ganguly to the top of the order, during his stint as coach of the Indian cricket team in the late 90s.

Also Read: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's Statements On IPL 2020's Fate Very Reassuring For All: Irfan Pathan

Madan Lal reveals how he convinced Sourav Ganguly to open the innings with Sachin Tendulkar

In a recent Facebook Live session with Sportskeeda, former India fast bowler Madan Lal revealed how he convinced Sourav Ganguly to open the innings for India. After a slow start to his career, Dada became a regular during the 1996 season and used to bat at No.3, before shifting further down to No.5 in the Singer World Series in Sri Lanka, where he failed to make a mark.

Madan Lal was the coach of the Indian team back then and asked Sourav Ganguly to open the batting with Sachin Tendulkar. In his very first match as an opener, the elegant left-hander scored a half-century against a lethal Proteas attack.

Also Read: Harbhajan Singh Joins Cricketers Who Want BCCI To Allow Indians In Foreign T20 Leagues

Sachin Tendulkar ➕ Sourav Ganguly in ODIs:



👉 Partnerships: 176

👉 Runs: 8,227

👉 Average: 47.55



No other pair has crossed even 6,000 runs together in ODIs 🤯 pic.twitter.com/VeWojT9wsr — ICC (@ICC) May 12, 2020

Madan Lal reveals that each player has his own style and Ganguly had all the strokes and took time to settle in. He added that the likes of Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli also do that these days to assess the conditions before playing their shots freely. The former fast bowler added that after scoring a half-century against South Africa, Sourav Ganguly did not look back and his partnership with Sachin Tendulkar was really popular, winning India a lot of matches.

'Dada' played 311 ODIs, scoring 11,363 runs at an average of 41. The Sourav Ganguly-Sachin Tendulkar pair holds the record for most runs in ODI as a pair, amassing 8227 runs while at the crease together. Dada still holds the record for the highest score by an Indian in the ICC Cricket World Cup and is only behind his Sachin Tendulkar and current Indian skipper Virat Kohli for most runs scored by Indians in ODIs.

Also Read: BCCI Confirms IPL Will Retain VIVO As Title Sponsors Amidst India-China Standoff

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly The Sole Reason Why I Played 100 Tests, Backed Me The Most: Harbhajan Singh

(Image Credit: ICC Twitter)