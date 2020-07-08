Sourav Ganguly Claims Having 'no Plan' And 'taken By Surprise' On BCCI Presidency News

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly celebrated his 48th birthday on Wednesday. Ganguly is one of the most celebrated cricketers in the country. The southpaw brought about a revolution in the Indian team and changed the way the game was played with his aggressive captaincy. Sourav Ganguly also captained India and reorganised the team after the match-fixing scandal in the 2000s and build a fearless brand of Indian cricket which transformed the game in the country.

ALSO READ | Jay Shah: BCCI secretary Jay Shah wishes 'most dynamic & visionary captain' Sourav Ganguly on BCCI chief's birthday

Sourav Ganguly birthday: BCCI President reveals he was surprised at his appointment as the chief of the board

'The Bengal Tiger' was appointed as the BCCI President in October 2019. Sourav Ganguly's arrival has led to a lot of rapid changes in Indian cricket. Within a month of him taking the office, India played its first-ever Day-Night Test and multiple agendas for the advancement of Indian cricket followed.

However, recently, Sourav Ganguly revealed that he was surprised by his appointment as the BCCI President. While speaking to Sportskeeda, Sourav Ganguly said he had no idea that he was going to be at the helm of the BCCI. The host said that in July 2019, he had come to know that Sourav Ganguly was going to be the next BCCI President and asked him about what was going on his mind. Sourav Ganguly insisted that he had no plan as such and no idea about his candidature as the BCCI President since no one had an idea about events going on at the time due to the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) led by Vinod Rai preparing for their exit after a tumultuous 3-year reign.

ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly hints at IPL 2020 taking place outside India due to COVID-19 situation

Sourav Ganguly revealed that he didn't know about his appointment until he was informed about it. He added that it was a unanimous decision taken by all the members of the board. Ganguly reckoned that was the time when he came to know that he was going to be the next BCCI President. He reiterated that was the truth and he had told it to the media as well.

Sourav Ganguly mentioned that at 10:30 PM on one of the days, everyone got together where it was announced that he would be the President, Jay Shah would be the Secretary, Arun Dhumal would be the Treasurer, Jayesh George would be the Joint Secretary and Mahim Verma was the Vice-President. Sourav Ganguly also said that it was a huge surprise for him and added that he had not discussed it with anyone.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 to be held abroad only as last resort option: BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal

Sourav Ganguly opined that being the BCCI President is not a tough job since his intentions are in the right place. He also said that the BCCI is a well-organised body. Sourav Ganguly further praised his staff and said that for him and Secretary Jay Shah as well, the last four and a half months were a great experience.

ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly Denies 'conflict-of-interest' Between Heading BCCI And Endorsing JSW Cement

IMAGE COURTESY: PTI