Sourav Ganguly Comes Up With Emotional Video To Describe His Failures In Life: WATCH

Former India captain and current President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly, is often hailed as one of the most influential cricketing personalities in the world. The left-hander introduced a dominant brand of cricket when he took over the captaincy of the Indian cricket team and made a strong statement with his lion-hearted approach. The cricketer observed several ups and downs during his illustrious career, but he often countered all the lows with exemplary flair to make a thumping comeback. Even the current Sourav Ganguly BCCI stint can be deemed as a successful one so far.

Sourav Ganguly posts an emotional video about his failures

The southpaw has contributed significantly towards the success of Indian cricket both as captain and BCCI President. The southpaw during his playing days never backed down from any challenges and rather believed in facing them with utmost confidence. Many cricket pundits as well as fans credit, Ganguly, for bringing in a much-needed change in the Indian team's on-field approach.

The 48-year-old took to his Twitter account recently to share a special video with his fans. In the video, the ex-cricketer spoke about how an individual can learn from his failures and become a leader. The video also featured the massive sixes Ganguly smashed against Zimbabwe at Sharjah in the final of the Coca-Cola Champions Trophy 1998.

Sourav Ganguly net worth information

According to caknowledge.com, the Sourav Ganguly net worth is estimated to be around â‚¹365 crore. The aforementioned net worth features his earnings for being a former cricket player as well as his past earnings for participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL). It also includes his endorsement deals with several brands like JSW Cement, Ajanta Shoes, My11 Circle, Tata Tetley, Essilor Lens and Senco Gold. It is worth mentioning that the Sourav Ganguly BCCI president post is an honorary one, and he does not receive any salary for the same.

#VIVOIPL is back in India ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ ðŸ™Œ



Time to circle your favorite matches on the calendar ðŸ—“ï¸



Which clashes are you looking forward to the most? ðŸ¤” pic.twitter.com/kp0uG0r9qz — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 7, 2021

Sourav Ganguly health update

In a super exclusive interview with Republic Bangla, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly spoke to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami where he opened up on his health issues. Ganguly mentioned that he works out very often and even that day, after a workout and running for 40 minutes, he felt a bit of acidity and indigestion. He added that the previous day; they had a good meal at home after a long time (New Year's day) as he was not going out due to COVID-19 to have outside food, which is why there was a bit of indigestion.

Ganguly revealed that the acidity was not subsiding, which is why his mother asked him to go to the hospital for a checkup. He also revealed that they have a hereditary issue of heart problems. The 48-year-old stated that after the check-up, the doctor said there are a couple of blocks in his arteries, but his heart was fine.

IPL 2021 schedule

The IPL Governing Council informed that IPL 2021 would begin at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 9, with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). After nearly two years, the IPL extravaganza will return home with Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai & Kolkata hosting the marquee event. Here is the IPL 2021 schedule -

#VIVOIPL is back in India ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ ðŸ™Œ



Time to circle your favorite matches on the calendar ðŸ—“ï¸



Which clashes are you looking forward to the most? ðŸ¤” pic.twitter.com/kp0uG0r9qz — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 7, 2021

Disclaimer: The above Sourav Ganguly net worth is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Sourav Ganguly net worth information figures.

Image source: PTI