Sourav Ganguly Confirms Bollywood Film On His Life; Question Is Who Will Play Dada's Role?

Sourav Ganguly, the former India captain and current president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), is soon to have a biography made on his life. The Bengal cricketer-turned-administrator confirmed the news on social media, saying he is "thrilled" that his life story will soon be adapted for the big screen. The makers are yet to announce a release date for the eagerly anticipated film, and no information on who will play Ganguly has been revealed.

Cricket has been my life, it gave confidence and ability to walk forward with my head held high, a journey to be cherished.

Thrilled that Luv Films will produce a biopic on my journey and bring it to life for the big screen 🏏🎥@LuvFilms @luv_ranjan @gargankur @DasSanjay1812 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) September 9, 2021

Earlier in an interview, Ganguly had expressed his desire to see Hrithik Roshan play his role if a biopic is ever made on his life. As for why Ganguly chose Hrithik, his answer was that he simply liked Hrithik the most. Recently, Hrithik Roshan was featured in a biographical drama based on the life of mathematics teacher Anand Kumar, who runs the famous 'Super 30' coaching classes for the underprivileged.

Ganguly's career

Ganguly played a crucial role in Team India's meteoric rise in the early 2000s after he was appointed the captain of the side. Ganguly led a young Indian side to the final of the 2000 Champions Trophy and the 2003 Cricket World Cup, where India lost to Australia in the summit clash. Ganguly helped India achieve several milestones in Tests. Ganguly is also considered one of the biggest factors behind the rise of MS Dhoni and other young players, who went on to represent India for the next decade or so.

Ganguly played 113 Tests and 311 ODIs for India between 1992 to 2008. He scored 7,212 runs in Test cricket and 11,363 runs in the 50-over format at an average of 42.17 and 41.02, respectively. Ganguly has won several accolades for his achievements as a player and the captain of the Indian team. He was awarded one of India's highest civilian honours, Padma Shri in 2004. He was also given the Banga Bibhushan Award by the West Bengal government in 2013.

(Image: PTI)