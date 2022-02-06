Sourav Ganguly Congratulates U-19 Team For World Cup Win; Jay Shah Announces Reward

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly congratulated the Indian U-19 team on making history at the ICC U-19 World Cup 2022. The team led by Yash Dhull defeated England in the final to capture the coveted trophy for a record fifth time. Ganguly took to social media to congratulate the players and coaching staff on their World Cup victory. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah also posted a congratulatory message for the winning side and announced a cash prize for each player and member of the support staff for their performance in the tournament.

Congratulations to the under 19 team and the support staff and the selectors for winning the world cup in such a magnificent way ..The cash prize announced by us of 40 lakhs is a small token of appreciation but their efforts are beyond value .. magnificent stuff..@bcci — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) February 5, 2022

I’m pleased to announce the reward of 40 lacs per player and 25 lacs per support staff for the U19 #TeamIndia contingent for their exemplary performance in #U19CWCFinal. You have made 🇮🇳 proud. @SGanguly99 @ThakurArunS @ShuklaRajiv — Jay Shah (@JayShah) February 5, 2022

India vs England

As far as the final is concerned, India lost the toss and were asked to field first. Indian bowlers struck early and picked top-order batters Jacob Bethell and Tom Prest cheaply for 2 and 0 runs, respectively. Both players were dismissed by Ravi Kumar. Raj Bawa provided the second breakthrough as he dismissed set batter George Thomas for 27 runs off 30 balls. James Rew went on to score an amazing 95 runs for England before being dismissed by Ravi Kumar.

Although Rew did make some crucial partnerships along the way but never enough to put India under pressure. Only James Sales, towards the backend of the innings, scored more than 10 runs for England, excluding Rew. Sales hit a crucial 34 off 65 balls to give England bowlers something to defend in the game. Raj Bawa shone with the ball for India as he picked a five-wicket haul in the final. Ravi Kumar, on the other hand, picked a four-wicket-haul. England were all out for 189 runs.

In reply, India chased down the target with 14 balls remaining. Vice-captain Shaik Rasheed and lower-order batter Nishant Sandhu played crucial knocks to help India lift the World Cup. Rasheed scored 50 off 84 balls, while Sandhu remained unbeaten at 50 off 54 balls. Harnoor Singh and Raj Bawa also contributed with the bat as they scored 21 and 35 runs, respectively. Joshua Boyden, James Sales, and Thomas Aspinwall picked two wickets each in the game. India won the match by 4 wickets. Bawa was awarded the player of the match trophy for his all-round performance.