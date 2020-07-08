Sourav Ganguly Discloses One Awkward Conversation In The Past With Ex-Pakistan Premier

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly celebrated his 48th birthday on Wednesday. Ganguly is one of the most celebrated cricketers in the country. The southpaw brought about a revolution in the Indian team and changed the way the game was played with his aggressive captaincy. Sourav Ganguly was someone who wasn't intimidated easily and he also had a habit of giving it back to his opponents.

However, there was one instance during the historic 2004 tour of Pakistan when Sourav Ganguly was frantic. In his autobiography A Century is Not Enough, Sourav Ganguly had opened up on how he managed to successfully slip through one night from the team hotel to enjoy the local cuisine in the neighbouring country despite heavy security arrangements. The BCCI President had also spoken about the incident in several interviews after that as well.

Sourav Ganguly went down the memory lane and reminisced about the times when he used to slip out of the team hotel to have kebabs on the streets of Pakistan. Sourav Ganguly stated that the security given to the Indian team was really tight, so he had to formulate a secret plan to go out and have food. However, his plan had to be cut short after he was caught by a prominent Indian journalist, who was also a dear friend to him and was heard by passers-by that it was indeed the current BCCI President, who was on the street eating kebabs.

Subsequently, Sourav Ganguly was immediately recognized by Pakistani people, which made him run out of there back to the hotel with his group of people, despite wearing a cap and a handkerchief to hide his face. Much to his surprise again, Sourav Ganguly was then called up in his hotel room directly by the then Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf, who sternly asked him to let him directly know about requiring extra security for going out of the hotel rather than being involved in a security breach. Musharraf suggested the cricketer to rather keep away from these adventures, although he was pleased that Ganguly wanted to enjoy Pakistan's delights and hospitality.

Sourav Ganguly stats

In his Test career, if Sourav Ganguly stats are looked upon, he scored 7,212 runs in 113 Tests at an average of 42.2. He also scored 16 centuries and 35 fifties in the process. Sourav Ganguly stats in ODI's are staggering. In ODIs, Ganguly stats read 11,363 runs from 311 ODIs with 22 centuries. Ganguly is still India’s third-highest run and century scorer in ODIs behind Sachin Tendulkar and current captain Virat Kohli

