Sourav Ganguly Displays Stylish Traveller Look, Harbhajan Singh's Comment Steals The Show

Former Indian captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has had a tough last one year. From managing the cricketing affairs in the country and organising the IPL 2020 during the pandemic to overcoming a serious ailment (cardiac issue), Ganguly has tackled every challenge head-on and has emerged successful.

The former cricketer has also been instrumental in bringing international cricket back to India during these demanding times. Ganguly was recently in Ahmedabad where the five-match India vs England T20I series is underway. On Tuesday, the southpaw took to Instagram and posted a photo of himself from the airport where he revealed that he is all set to fly, thus informing about his departure from Ahmedabad.

In the photo, Ganguly is seen wearing a dark blue polo T-shirt with denim jeans. The Prince of Kolkata completed his look with a pair of sunglasses while striking a stylish pose. Ganguly captioned the post, "At the airport..waiting to fly." Here's a look at Sourav Ganguly's latest Instagram post.

As soon as the post was uploaded, fans flooded the comment section with their responses. Several reactions poured in as fans lauded Sourav Ganguly's swag and style. While netizens showered their love on the post, Ganguly's former teammate and close friend Harbhajan Singh left a hilarious comment on the photo as he asked the BCCI President to wear a mask. Harbhajan Singh wrote, 'Wear mask' and added a mask-wearing emoji.

Sourav Ganguly opens up on organising IPL 2020

In a super exclusive interview with Republic Bangla, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly spoke to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami where he opened up on the challenges of organising IPL 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking about one of the biggest challenges for the BCCI during his tenure, the veteran cricketer elaborated on the administration's rigorous planning to organize the IPL in the thick of the pandemic. "Organizing IPL during the pandemic was a massive challenge. We had to ultimately take it out of India to the UAE. We were having a meeting, a month before the IPL, such a long tournament, 60 matches in the peak of COVID," he said.

"We were worried if Dhoni, Rohit Sharma get COVID, where does it leave us? But we knew it had to go on, cricket's ecosystem needs to survive. The biggest congratulations should be given to the players. It is very hard to function in a bio-bubble, where they are not allowed to go out, day in and day out. But still our ratings were the highest. There were no cinemas so people would watch cricket. But it was a massive challenge," he said.

Meanwhile, the BCCI President has another challenge on his hands which is to safely conduct IPL 2021 that is slated to commence on April 9 with the final scheduled to be played on May 30. The IPL 2021 opener will see defending champions Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday, April 9 in Chennai.

Sourav Ganguly health update

During the same interview, Ganguly spoke about his recent hospitalization. Ganguly said that he works out very often and even that day, after a workout and running for 40 minutes, he felt a bit of acidity and indigestion. He added that the previous day, they had a good meal at home after a long time (New Year's day) as he was not going out due to COVID-19 to have outside food which is why there was a bit of indigestion.

Ganguly revealed that the acidity was not subsiding, which is why his mother asked him to go to the hospital for a checkup. He also revealed that they have a hereditary issue of heart problems. The 48-year old stated that after the check-up, the doctor said there are a couple of blocks in his arteries, but his heart was fine. Ganguly further said that initially, he felt a little bad about it because as he is just 48. Providing further info on Sourav Ganguly health update, the BCCI President said that what he was before January 2, he is still the same in terms of all feelings, body and health.

