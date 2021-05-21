Sourav Ganguly Donation For Covid-19 Revealed Finally, Fans Laud BCCI Chief's Empathy

The wrath of the deadly second wave of coronavirus pandemic has severely affected the lives of lakhs of individuals across India. People are coming forward and extending their support in the battle against the ungodly virus. A huge number of celebrities including cricketers have also come to aid the nation in these times of crisis.

What is Sourav Ganguly donation for Covid-19?

Several cricketing stars have come forward with monetary as well as non-monetary to help India cope with the coronavirus pandemic. This has made fans wonder, "What is Sourav Ganguly donation for Covid-19?" Let's take a look at how the BCCI President has contributed to India's fight against the raging pandemic.

As per an ABP News report, Ganguly is donating 50 oxygen concentrators to different hospitals and NGOs in Kolkata. Since last week, the veteran cricketer's team is visiting the government hospitals across Kolkata and are donating oxygen concentrators. Sourav Ganguly's team also visited the Vidyasagar Hospital at Behala last week where they donated two oxygen concentrators. Incidentally, the Sourav Ganguly health situation had worsened earlier this year but is now completely stable, making him empathic about the situation in his home city.

The legendary batsman's team provided two concentrators to Chinsurah in Hooghly district for an oxygen on wheel project. They also donated concentrators to an NGO working for the ailment of COVID-19 Infected senior citizens who live alone in Kolkata. Moreover, when India was grappling with the first wave of the pandemic last year, Ganguly visited Belur Math in Kolkata and donated 2000 kgs of rice for the needy. Ganguly took to Twitter and stated that he visited the organization founded by Swami Vivekananda after 25 years to provide relief to the underprivileged. He had also helped the International Society for Krishna Consciousness' (ISKCON) Kolkata center to feed 20,000 people, affected by the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

In fact, in March 2020, the Sourav Ganguly-led Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) contributed an amount of ₹51 crore to the PM-CARES Fund in order to combat the deadly COVID-19. The BCCI, in their official statement, wrote that the organization will contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative, which is a dedicated national fund (PM-CARES Fund) with the primary objective of dealing with emergency or distress situations.

NEWS : BCCI to contribute INR 51 crores to Prime Minister @narendramodi ji's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund



More details here - https://t.co/kw1yVhOO5o pic.twitter.com/RJO2br2BAo — BCCI (@BCCI) March 28, 2020

Sourav Ganguly net worth

Even after his retirement, Sourav Ganguly is one of the highest-paid cricketers in the world. According to caknowledge.com, the Sourav Ganguly net worth mounts up to ₹354 crore (approximately). According to reports, popular shoe company Puma pays Sourav Ganguly a sum of ₹1.35 crore per year. He also earns more than ₹1 crore as the brand ambassador of DTDC Express Limited. However, the Sourav Ganguly BCCI salary is zero since it is an honorary job. Apart from all his endorsement deals, the 113-Test veteran also gets around ₹1 crore each week for his appearance as a host on the popular reality TV show - Dadagiri.

Sourav Ganguly health

The BCCI President has co-morbidities. Ganguly was admitted to a private hospital on January 2 after he complained of chest pain. He underwent angioplasty following which he was discharged but after nearly three weeks, he complained of chest pain again, leading to which he underwent second angioplasty.

SOURCE: SOURAV GANGULY INSTAGRAM