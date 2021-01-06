Sourav Ganguly Gets Special E-mail From THIS Long-time Admirer Based In England

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had suffered a “mild” heart attack on Saturday, last week. Since then, the former Indian cricketer icon was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries and had a stent was inserted later on to get rid of the blockage. On Monday, the doctors of Woodlands Hospital shared how the 48-year-old would be discharged on January 6.

Latest Ganguly health update

The doctors of the hospital shared an update on Ganguly, claiming that he is clinically fit. However, the cricketer-turned-administrator has decided to stay back in the hospital for an additional day, which means that the Prince of Kolkata will be discharged on Thursday.

Since Saturday, many former cricketers and people involved with the BCCI and Sourav Ganguly in the past and present, have taken to social media and reached out to the BCCI President and wished him a speedy recovery. Amongst all the messages and love, Ganguly received a special letter from an old admirer.

Geoffrey Boycott pens heartfelt letter for Sourav Ganguly

Former England batsman Sir Geoffrey Boycott, who famously nicknamed Sourav Ganguly as the 'Prince of Calcutta', wrote an email to Ganguly, sharing the pain he felt after hearing about his recent heart attack and wished him a speedy recovery. According to Mid Day, this is the email Boycott wrote to Ganguly It reads as follows-

To my friend Sourav,

Very sad to hear of your heart problem, but so pleased that people got you to hospital in time.

Doctors all over the world can do wonderful things now, so please listen to medical advice. Don't go back to working full-time too quickly. Lots of people all over the world want you to return to full health. Time is a great healer.

You were a great captain and wonderful batsman for India and we love you.

I am aware of your prominent position at the BCCI and I know you will be an excellent administrator, but your family needs you to recover to full health; family is most important. Think of your wife Donna and daughter Sana. Cricket is a huge part of your life, but they are more precious and important than cricket.

Get well no matter how long it takes.

Love you lots. Always.

Geoffrey

Sir Geoffrey Boycott OBE

Ganguly endorsements

The Gautam Adani-owned group had decided to halt the Fortune Rice Bran cooking oil advertisements featuring Sourav Ganguly. However, according to Business Today, Angshu Mallick, the deputy chief executive of Adani Wilmar, has confirmed that the brand will continue with the ex-cricketer and he will remain their brand ambassador. He termed the whole incident as 'unfortunate, which can happen to anyone' and mentioned that they have taken a temporary break with their television commercials and the brand will take things forward post a discussion with Sourav Ganguly.

It is expected that once Ganguly recovers, he will continue to remain a favourite with many brands across the country. On a chat show in 2018, he claimed that he endorsed 14 brands back then, which is one of the highest amongst ex-cricketers in the country.

