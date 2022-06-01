'Sourav Ganguly Has Not Resigned As BCCI President', Clarifies Jay Shah Amid Speculations

Jay Shah, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has denied rumours that Sourav Ganguly had resigned as the president of the cricketing body. Shah, while speaking to news agency ANI, said that Ganguly has not resigned as president of the BCCI.

"The rumours doing rounds about Mr Sourav Ganguly stepping down from the post of BCCI President are factually incorrect. We have some exciting times in the form of media rights coming up and my colleagues and I are completely focused on the upcoming opportunity and safeguarding the interest of Indian cricket," Shah was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier reports emerged suggesting that Ganguly has resigned as BCCI president and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, Jay Shah quickly debunked the rumours, stating that the former India cricketer will remain as the board's president.

Ganguly sent out a tweet on Wednesday commemorating the 30th anniversary of his international debut, which sparked the speculations on social media as he also mentioned in his post that he intends to "start something" that will benefit a vast number of people.

The tweet gained traction as Ganguly had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah just a few days ago at his home in Kolkata. Although he had denied joining politics at the time, his tweet on Wednesday was linked to his dinner meeting with Shah.

"2022 marks the 30th year since the start of my journey with cricket in 1992. Since then, Cricket has given me a lot. Most importantly, it has given me the support of all of you. I want to thank every single person who has been a part of the journey, supported me, and helped me reach where I am today. Today, I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people. I hope you continue your support as I enter this chapter of my life," Ganguly said in his tweet.

The 49-year-old was elected as the head of the Indian cricketing body in 2019. Before being elected the president of BCCI, Ganguly was the chief of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), the governing body for West Bengal cricket. Before becoming an administrator, Ganguly was a player at the International level, where he represented his country from 1992 to 2008. Ganguly was also the captain of the Indian Men's Cricket Team for several years.

Ganguly's career

Ganguly played 113 Tests and 311 ODIs for the country since his debut against West Indies in 1992. He scored 7,212 runs in the longest format and 11,363 runs in the 50-over version at averages of 42.17 and 41.02, respectively. Ganguly also has 16 centuries in Test cricket and 22 tons in ODIs.

Image: PTI