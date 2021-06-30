Sourav Ganguly Has Thoughtful Take On Virat Kohli's Call For 'Best Of 3' WTC Final

After displaying a brilliant performance in the World Test Championship through a period of 2 years, the Indian team fell short at the end as Kane Williamson's New Zealand won by 8 wickets to become the WTC Final 2021 winner. After the WTC Final loss, Virat Kohli had put forward his opinion about deciding the WTC Final winner through a minimum of 3 Test matches. Recently, former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has praised India’s journey in the World Test Championship while expressing his views about deciding the WTC Final winner through a series of Test matches.

Sourav Ganguly praises India's journey in the World Test Championship

While recollecting India’s journey in the World Test Championship, Sourav Ganguly felt that the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21 was India’s highlight performance in the championship. While speaking to The Week Magazine in an interview, Sourav Ganguly said that according to him, India’s Test series win against Australia was the highlight for him. He further added that Australia are always a strong team and beating them at home was a huge achievement by India.

A round of applause to #TeamIndia for their incredible journey to the #WTC21 Final. 👏 👏



Congratulations to New Zealand for winning the World Test Championship. 👍👍



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/CmrtWscFua pic.twitter.com/iveB9RTUDa — BCCI (@BCCI) June 23, 2021

The former Indian captain further said that with key players missing out in the Australia Test series, it was huge that their replacements delivered. He also added that India had played consistently well and that is why they were in the finals. Team India displayed a brilliant performance in the final Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which helped them claim the series by 2-1.

Sourav Ganguly talks about the 'Best of 3' format for the WTC Final

When Sourav Ganguly was asked about the best of 3 matches for the WTC Final, he replied by saying that it was too early to say and he wanted to wait till the season finished. He further said that the ICC will look at a lot of things and at this stage, he would rather wait before saying anything. He also said that it is a very good concept for sure and according to him, Test cricket is the biggest and strongest form of cricket and it should have a final. He concluded by saying that things would be looked into for the future for the one-off Test as a final and the ICC will get feedback from all stakeholders.

India vs England 2021 schedule

After the WTC Final, Virat Kohli and co. will face England in a 5-match Test series where India vs England 2021 schedule will start from August 4. The England team would be looking forward to making a comeback in upcoming India vs England 2021 Test series with the 1st Test at Trent Bridge (4-8 Aug), 2nd Test at Lord’s (12-16 Aug), 3rd Test at Headingley (25-29 August), 4th Test at The Oval (2-6 Sep) and the 5th Test at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground (10-14 Sep). The England team lost its recent Test series against New Zealand by 1-0 whereas the Indian team faced defeat against Kane Williamson and co. in the World Test Championship Final.

Image Source: AP/PTI