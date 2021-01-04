Sourav Ganguly Health Update: Dada's Discharge Likely Wednesday; No More Surgery For Now

In the latest development on the health of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, the Woodlands hospital in Kolkata where he is admitted said that further angioplasty for the former Indian Skipper will be done later, with the date yet to be decided, and that he will likely be released from hospital day after tomorrow, i.e. on Wednesday. Ganguly was rushed to the hospital on Saturday after he complained of chest discomfort, heaviness of head and vomiting. Sources in the know of things informed Republic TV that the further surgical process for the BCCI president had been ruled out for the time being and that Sourav Ganguly was likely to be discharged in a day or two. He has already undergone angioplasty for one blocked artery.

Full Health Bulletin on Sourav Ganguly

Clinical update/ January 4, 2021 / 12noon

Mr Sourav Ganguly

48 years/ Bed no- 516

Under care- Dr Saroj Mandal, Dr Soutik Panda, Dr Saptarshi Basu

Medical board of 9 members met today at 1130am with reputed specialists on zoom platform

Dr Saroj Mondal

Dr Aftab Khan

Dr SB Roy

Dr Saptarshi Basu

Dr Bhabatosh Biswas

Dr Soutik Panda

Dr Asish Patra

Dr Palash Kumar

Dr Malti Purkait

Dr Rupali Basu

Dr Devi Shetty ( on zoom )

Dr RK Panda ( on zoom )

Dr Samuel Mathew ( on phone)

Opinions were taken from Dr Aswin Mehta ( Jaslok Mumbai) and Dr Shamin K Sharma ( Mount Sinai NY)

The medical records and his clinical condition of Mr Sourav Ganguly were reviewed by the board members.

The unanimous decision was that an appropriate timely excellent treatment of primary PTCA with revascularisation of RCA was rendered during the acute heart attack stage.

The discussion was also on the two other coronary blockages viz LAD and OM2 need to be treated by angioplasty in this admission vis a vis doing it at a immediate later stage.

The consensus of the board was that deferring the angioplasty for now is deemed to be a safer option since Mr Ganguly is stable, without any chest pain and is on optimal medical management.

The family members were present during the board meeting and were explained about the disease process and further therapeutic plan.

Treating doctors will be keeping constant vigil on his health situation and taking appropriate measures daily at home once discharged.

9-member board assists Sourav Ganguly

A nine-member medical board was formed to discuss the further course of treatment for Sourav Ganguly who was hospitalised on Saturday after suffering a mild heart attack. Ganguly, currently under observation at Woodlands hospital in Kolkata after angioplasty. The hospital's medical bulletin informed that the 9-member medical board will meet on Monday and will hold consultations with Dada's family members to chalk out further treatment processes. The bulletin also said that the doctors are keeping "constant vigil" on his health situation and appropriate measures are being taken from time to time.

What happened to Sourav Ganguly?

Dr Aftab Khan of Woodlands Hospital told reporters on Saturday, "Sourav Ganguly has undergone angioplasty. He is stable now. He will be monitored for 24 hours." "He is completely conscious. There are two blockages in his heart for which he will be treated," he added. The doctor said, "As of now he is stable, we will have a meeting on Monday and then we will decide what needs to be done further, priority is to let him settle down after heart attack. He is risk-free and he is talking as well." The doctors diagnosed three blocked coronary arteries. "He will be requiring another angioplasty because of the triple vessel disease. But, that depends on how his condition is. He is, however, out of danger now," a doctor added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Sunday morning to check up on his health, as per sources. The Prime Minister made a courtesy to the former India captain and also spoke to his wife Dona Ganguly. Prime Minister Modi also wished for Ganguly's speedy recovery. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankar had paid the former India captain a visit on Saturday to check up on his health. Several cricketers and cricketing board across the globe also wished for Ganguly's speedy recovery. Former BCCI chief and current MoS Finance Anurag Thakur also visited Ganguly.

