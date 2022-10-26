Sourav Ganguly Hopes BCCI Will 'sort Out' Indian Team's Food Problem

Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday did not read too much into the issue of some Indian players refusing to eat the food provided by the T20 World Cup organisers after a practice session in Sydney.

Cold sandwiches and falafel (spiced mashed chickpeas or other pulses) were served to the Indian players after a practice session on Tuesday and some of them refused the offering, opting for meals in their hotel rooms instead.

India play the Netherlands in their second T20 World Cup match on Thursday.

"I'm sure BCCI will sort this out," said Ganguly while talking to reporters at the Calcutta Sports Journalists Club here.

Ganguly also spoke about Ireland's stunning victory over England in the T20 World Cup on Wednesday, a five-run win via the Duckworth-Lewis method at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Terming it a "small match", Ganguly said: "This is not the real result, I'm sure they would bounce back. You can't help when it rains."

Ganguly felicitated Commonwealth Games medallists Saurav Ghosal and Achita Sheuli along with Bengal's other sports achievers at the Calcutta Sports Journalists' Club's refurbished Maidan Tent here.

"It's the reward for the entire year's hard for an athlete. I remember looking up to the CSJC Annual Awards when I was young," Ganguly said, becoming nostalgic when he was adjudged the Best Cricketer of the Year by CSJC during his formative years.

Ganguly also felicitated former Bengal captain Manoj Tiwary who returned to cricket after becoming state sports minister and slammed two centuries and two half-centuries, playing a key role in their Ranji Trophy semifinal finish last season.

"I have a dream -- to win Ranji Trophy for Bengal. I'm in the fag-end of my career that's why I'm keeping my fight on," the 36-year-old Tiwary said.



The Awardees:

Best Player of the year: Achinta Sheuli (weightlifting), Saurav Ghosal (squash);

Special award: Promising star - Adrian Karmakar (shooting).



State Awards:

Best cricketer: Manoj Tiwary; Best footballer: Souvik Chakraborty; Best athlete/ Rising star: Almas Kabir; Best TT player: Sutirtha Mukherjee; Best swimmer: Nilabjaa Ghosh; Best cyclist: Triyasha Paul; Best gymnast: Pranati Nayak; Best volleyball player: Umar Faruk Halder; Best shooter: Mehuli Ghosh; Best chess player: Mitrabha Guha.

