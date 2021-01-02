'Sourav Ganguly Is Stable Now, But Will Be Discharged Later', Says BCCI President's Uncle

Sourav Ganguly's uncle Debashish Ganguly has confirmed that the current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President's condition is stable now after suffering a mild cardiac arrest. However, he said Ganguly will only be discharged after the doctor's panel give the report.

'He is stable now': Debashish Ganguly

"He is okay now. He is going through angioplasty. Three blockages have been found. It is not the case to be discharged, not the time. He will only be discharged once the doctors' panel gives the reports. We will get the reports and will let you know at the latest stage. He is going through some operations", said Debashish Ganguly during an exclusive interview with Republic World.

Sourav Ganguly suffers mild cardiac arrest

The former Indian skipper has been admitted to a Kolkata hospital after complaining of chest pain on Saturday while he was in the gym. Ganguly was rushed to the Woodlands hospital after experiencing chest pain while working out in the gym at his residence. After getting tests done, it came to light that the southpaw was suffering from a cardiac issue, but his condition is stable. The Kolkata hospital has set up a three-member board headed by Dr. Saroj Mondal who will perform an angioplasty.

Speculations about Ganguly's political entry

On 28 December, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly held an hour-long meeting with West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, at Raj Bhavan and he described it as a "courtesy call" while clarifying that nothing is political about it. However, speculations are rife about former Indian Captain joining BJP ahead of the crucial Assembly elections in the state due in April-May next year. "If the Governor wants to meet you, you have to meet him. So let us keep it like that," he said when asked if he will join the saffron party. After the meeting, the Bengal Governor said that he discussed varied issues with ‘Dada’ Sourav Ganguly. Meanwhile, Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said that successful persons like Ganguly should enter politics.

