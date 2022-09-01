Sourav Ganguly Joins Mamata Banerjee In Spotlight As They Celebrate ICH Tag For Durga Puja

After UNESCO accorded the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) tag to Durga Puja, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took part in a colourful rally on Thursday to thank the specialised agency of the United Nations. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was also spotted alongside the West Bengal CM to take part in the celebratory rally.

Sourav Ganguly spotted with Mamata Banerjee

As seen in the video, the former Indian cricket Captain Sourav Ganguly was spotted alongside CM Mamata Banerjee, who was leading the rally. Representatives of more than 1,000 Durga Puja committees took part in the rally that began in the Jorasanko area in north Kolkata. The TMC supremo was accompanied by party colleagues Firhad Hakim, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Aroop Biswas and Shashi Panja which will end on Red Road.

While integrating the rally, Banerjee said, "I would like to thank UNESCO for according ICH tag to Durga Puja. From today onwards, our festivities have begun one month in advance. I welcome people from all walks of life to participate in the rally, and thank everyone for watching this rally from around the world."

Prior to the rally, Banerjee had described Durga Puja as an emotion of the Bengalis that unites people above the 'parochial barriers.' She tweeted, "Durga Puja is an emotion that rises above parochial barriers and brings us together. It unites the magnificence of art with spirituality. We thank UNESCO for recognising Durga Puja as intangible cultural heritage and honouring the labour of love of everyone involved."

As seen in the video, Banerjee also handed over an earthen idol of Goddess Durga to the UNESCO representatives. Representatives of at least 1,200 renowned Durga Pujas in Kolkata, Howrah and Salt Lake took part in the rally dressed in traditional Bengali outfits. Participants were seen playing 'dhak', and flute, singing puja songs and dancing. Similar rallies were also organised in other districts."

(With inputs from PTI)