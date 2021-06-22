Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI Set To Form Special Committee To Pay Off Domestic Cricketers' Dues

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on domestic cricket in India. The state associations have been subjected to substantial losses, considering the coronavirus situation in the country. While international cricket resumed after a bride sabbatical last year, the same was not the case for domestic cricket as the season had to be scrapped. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly had earlier announced compensation for the cricketers for the cancelled season in order to aid them during such unprecedented times and now they plan to do so by forming a committee for the same.

Sourav Ganguly and co. to form special committee to compensate domestic players

The cricketers in India, who were dependent only on domestic cricket for their primary source of income, had to encounter several difficulties with the Ranji Trophy season being cancelled amid the health crisis in India. While several players were able to secure contracts for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), a number of players who do not have an IPL 2021 contract, had to deal with the financial crisis because of no payments being issued for the cancelled season.

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, the Indian cricket board will form a special committee for expediting the compensation program for the state associations. While it is an imposing task for the board, considering the huge number of players who ply their trade in a single domestic season, the latest development is bound to delight the first-class cricketers as they now can expect to receive the promised sum of money after the delay. It is worth mentioning that BCCI has also promised a sum of INR 10 crore to the Indian Olympic Association.

Image source: PTI