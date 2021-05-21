Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI Wins Fans' Hearts For Rare Cricketing Decision Ahead Of SL Tour

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced cricket boards across the world to introduce a number of substantial changes while organizing matches. With games being played behind closed doors in many countries, boards have been losing a major source of revenue. Moreover, creating a bio-secure environment also adds to the cost and the cricket bodies have had to deal with a significant business and financial impact because of the same. Sri Lanka Cricket chief recently revealed how the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI came to their rescue to help them minimize their losses.

India vs Sri Lanka 2021: BCCI doubled matches to help Sri Lanka deal with losses

The Indian cricket team was originally scheduled to play only three T20I games during their tour to Sri Lanka in July. However, the Sri Lanka Cricket president Shammi Silva, in a media interaction revealed that they had requested the Indian cricket board to increase the number of matches. Silva mentioned that Sourav Ganguly and co. agreed to double the number of matches as they agreed to contest in a three-match ODI series as well.

Mr. Shammi Silva was elected uncontested as the President of Sri Lanka Cricket for the 2021 to 2023 period, during the Sri Lanka Cricket Elections held this morning.



Mr. Shammi Silva’s election marks his 2nd term in office as the President of Sri Lanka Cricket.#SLC #lka pic.twitter.com/N1ZqxBt9eQ — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) May 20, 2021

Silva highlighted that this will help them generate more revenue from the television rights. Moreover, he also hinted that the board is likely to come up with similar requests to other teams as well who are slated to tour Sri Lanka. The white-ball matches against India could give the board a considerable boost during such dire circumstances. Fans also lauded BCCI for agreeing on playing more matches against the island nation.

India vs Sri Lanka 2021

The two cricketing nations will square off in three T20Is and as many ODIs in the coming days. The Indian squad will feature their white-ball specialists and several new names are also expected to take the flight to Sri Lanka, considering the fact that India's main team will be in the UK for the World Test Championship and the India vs England Test series. In a major development, a source close to the BCCI in his conversation with ANI has hinted that Rahul Dravid will serve as the head coach for the Indian team for their six white-ball games in Sri Lanka. Rahul Dravid will be seen leading the limited-overs team for the Sri Lanka tour, with Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun and Vikram Rathour away in England for the Test series as per BCCI's source

India vs England Test series

The Indian cricket team is slated to feature in the final of the World Test Championship, where they will take on New Zealand from 18-22 June in Southampton. The Indian contingent will stay back in the UK as they are scheduled to lock horns against England in a five-match Test series. The 1st Test match of the India vs England 2021 series is scheduled to be played on August 4 at Nottingham.

A look at the India cricket schedule 2021

June to July 2021 - World Test Championship, India vs Sri Lanka (3 ODIs, 5 T20Is)

July to September 2021 - India tour of England (5 Tests)

October 2021 - South Africa Tour of India (3 ODIs, 5 T20Is)

October to November 2021 - ICC T20 World Cup

November to December 2021 - New Zealand Tour of India (2 Tests, 3 T20Is), India Tour of South Africa (3 Tests, 3 T20Is)

Image source: AP