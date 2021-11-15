Sourav Ganguly On Resumption Of IND Vs PAK: ‘Bilateral Cricket Has Been Stopped For Years’

Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has opined on the resumption of bilateral cricket between neighbours and arch-rivals India and Pakistan in the future. Both nations stopped playing bilateral series against each other for a long time now, having played a series for the last time in 2012. India and Pakistan recently faced each other in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in Qatar, which was the most-watched game of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Ganguly was present at the 40th Sharjah International Book Fair on November 13, where he was asked about the resumption of the India vs Pakistan bilateral series. Replying to the question the BCCI president made it clear that a possible series involving both countries in the future is at the hands of neither of the cricket boards. Mentioning, India and Pakistan play each other only in tournaments hosted by ICC, Ganguly added that Bilateral cricket is something that the respective governments have to work on. Ganguly further said that the resumption of cricket between both nations is neither in Pakistan Cricket Board chief Ramiz Raza’s hands nor his.

India were defeated by Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

The PCB boss Ramiz Raza previously opined on the same question by saying to the media that it is impossible to hold a bilateral series between India and Pakistan. In the much-anticipated meeting in this year’s T20 World Cup, Pakistan dominated India throughout the match and earned their first victory against India in the history of cricket world cups. After defeating India, Pakistan went on to qualify for the semifinal of the tournament following five consecutive victories in the league stage. However, Pakistan suffered defeat at the hands of Australia in the semi-final as the Aussies went on to pick their maiden ICC T20 title by defeating New Zealand. India and Pakistan faced each other for the last time in a bilateral series during Pakistan’s tour of India in the season 2012-13 for three ODIs and two T20Is. The ODI series was clinched by Pakistan 1-2 after they won the first two ODI while India won the final ODI. Whereas in the T20I series, both teams won one match each to conclude the bilateral series.

Image: PTI/AP