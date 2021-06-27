Sourav Ganguly Names Ajinkya Rahane Ahead Of Virat Kohli As Top Performer In WTC Cycle

Sourav Ganguly, the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has heaped praises on top performers for India in the World Test Championship cycle. Ganguly, while speaking to The Week magazine, said Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma have been brilliant for India throughout the WTC cycle. The former India skipper added that there have also been "worthy contributions" from other players, including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin. Ganguly said each and every player, who has been part of the Indian squad during the two-year cycle, have contributed to India's success.

Rahane was the top run-scorer for India in the WTC cycle with 1,159 runs in 18 matches. Ganguly also hoped that the International Cricket Council (ICC) will make some changes to the next cycle of the World Test Championship, echoing the calls of Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli, who have said a three-match final to decide the winner would be ideal for a competition like WTC. Ganguly said both teams played extremely well during the WTC cycle, adding "they deserved to be in the final".

WTC final

The Kiwis defeated the Virat Kohli-led side by 8 wickets as they chased down a low total in the final innings of the game on June 23. India had scored 217 runs in the first innings, and in reply, the Kiwis posted 249 runs on the board. In the third innings, India was bowled out for mere 170 runs, leaving 139 runs for the Kiwis as the target to win the match.

Kane Williamson remained key for New Zealand in both his innings as he scored 49 and 52 unbeaten runs respectively to help the Kiwis win the match and become the first-ever world Test champions in 144 years of Test cricket. New Zealand won the match by 8 wickets with 43 balls left. Ross Taylor, who forged an important partnership with skipper Kane Williamson, hit the winning runs in the end to finish at 47 not-out.

During the Kiwis' first WTC title defence trip later this year, Team India will have an opportunity to take revenge for their recent defeat in Southampton. Following the end of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup, New Zealand will go to India for a two-match Test series in November.

IMAGE: PTI