Sourav Ganguly Discloses Irony In Unique Style Of Preparation For 2003-04 Australia Tour

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly turned 48 on Wednesday, July 8. The ex-cricketer is widely acknowledged as one of the finest Indian captains of all time and one of the greatest batsmen in the world. However, the current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President endured some brunt of controversies during his playing days through his working relationship with former Indian coach and ex-Australian captain Greg Chappell. The ‘Ganguly vs Chappell rivalry’ during the coaching tenure of the Australian became a subject of some negative public and media commentary.

On the Sourav Ganguly birthday occasion, here is a look back at the time when the former Indian captain made some startling revelations regarding Greg Chappell in the 2018 book titled “Eleven Gods And A Billion Indians”.

Ganguly vs Chappell rivalry: Former captain reveals encounter with ‘not the same Chappell’ from 2003

Greg Chappell was appointed as head coach in 2005, a role which he left after India’s early exit at the 2007 World Cup in West Indies. In 2018, Sourav Ganguly claimed that he was once “taken aback” by Greg Chappell’s selected playing XI for a Test match against Zimbabwe in 2005 where he saw several “key players” not making a cut into the side. The former Indian captain also wrote that when he first met Chappell in 2003, he was “not the same” person in comparison to the one he saw in Zimbabwe in 2005.

Ganguly vs Chappell rivalry: Story behind Sourav Ganguly 144 vs Australia in 2003

Sourav Ganguly claimed that in mid-2003, he decided to take a 'recce', i.e. a trip secretly by himself to Australia a few months before the Indian team's tour to the country. The trip was approved by the Indian cricket authorities as Ganguly opted to travel on personal expenses and meet Greg Chappell, who agreed to help him assess the Australian conditions and give him some vital batting tips to succeed in the country.

Chappell's tips paid off as the then Indian captain scored 144 at the Gabba in the opening Test itself. Chappell's acumen and support impressed Ganguly so much in 2003 that it was as one of the reasons that Sourav Ganguly recommended his name to the BCCI for appointing him as Team India’s coach following John Wright’s departure, despite his brother Ian Chappell warning him about the same.

Sourav Ganguly birthday: Ganguly 144 vs Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane in 2003

The ‘Ganguly vs Chappell rivalry’ between 2005 and 2007 also saw the ‘Prince of Kolkata’ getting dropped from the Test side at one stage. The rumours and publications of conflicts within the team stirred up some strong emotions among Sourav Ganguly fans and followers of Indian cricket. Over the years, several other Indian cricketers like Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh have also criticised Greg Chappell’s controversy-filled coaching tenure.

Image credit: Screenshot from Cricket Australia YouTube channel