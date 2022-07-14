Sourav Ganguly Opines Whether Asia Cup Will Be Moved Out Of Sri Lanka Amid Civil Unrest

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has commented on the future of the Asia Cup 2022 cricket tournament which was scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka in August. The Sri Lanka protests have now cast doubt over the tournament taking place in the country with reports emerging that the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) could be moved out of the country to ensure safety of players and fans alike.

Sourav Ganguly on Asia Cup 2022 taking place in Sri Lanka

Sourav Ganguly is currently in England where not only did he celebrate his birthday but was also felicitated by British government. While speaking to ANI, he said, "I can't comment at the moment. We will keep monitoring. Australia is playing there at the moment. The Sri Lankan team is actually doing very well. So, let's wait for a month".

Sri Lanka violence could see the SL cricket board incur a loss of $5-6 million approximately, in case the tournament is moved out of the country. Only recently, Sri Lanka successfully hosted the Australian team in an all-format series. The Indian women’s team also toured the nation that saw them play 3 T20Is and as many ODIs.

London, UK | I can't comment at the moment. We will keep monitoring. Australia is playing there at the moment. The Sri Lankan team is actually doing very well. So, let's wait for a month: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Asia Cup in Sri Lanka amid ongoing crisis in the country pic.twitter.com/9TKYif320A — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2022

Sanath Jayasuriya

SL cricketing legend Sanath Jayasuriya is confident of Asia Cup 2022 taking place in Sri Lanka despite ongoing civil crisis. Jayasuriya has been very vocal about the country's current situation and has shown his support to the protestors on several instances.With just over a month left before the Asia Cup gets underway, Jayasuriya is certain about Sri Lanka playing the host to five Asian countries.

"I am very confident that Asia Cup will happen and there is no threat to the tournament. In Sri Lanka, everyone loves cricket and the cricketers from every nation. The Sri Lankan public has absolutely nothing against any cricketer. There will be all necessary support to hold the tournament peacefully," Jayasuriya explained, in a conversation with news agency PTI.

Asia Cup 2022 schedule

The dates for Asia Cup 2022 was already out with the tournament until now was scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka from August 27 to September 11. The qualifiers for the same were slated to be held from August 20 onwards. However, it remains to be seen if Sri Lanka protests will result in the tournament's change of venue.

The multi-nation tournament will see six teams take part in the event with Afghanistan, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka occupying the five spots, leaving four teams to battle out for the remaining one. Hong Kong, Singapore, UAE, and Kuwait will lock horns against each other in the qualifiers of the competition to secure a spot in the main event.