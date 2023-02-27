Sourav Ganguly Pinpoints One Mistake That Everyone Makes With Current Australian Team

Former Indian captain and Ex-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly recently opened up on Australia's poor run in India's ongoing tour. He said, "India is a different beast in India. They are a pretty good team all around but in India they are pretty hard to beat. When it starts turning, they are a better side than anyone," he was sharp in his response.

Is the scoreline of 4-0 a real possibility for India? "I think so. I don't know how Australia can stop it," he was practical while assessing Australia's performance.

"The problem is, we keep comparing this Australian team from the teams of the past and it's not the same. You don't have a Matthew Hayden, Justin Langer, Ricky Ponting, Steve and Mark Waugh, (Adam) Gilchrist, you name them. You don't have that quality.

"Steve Smith is a great player. (David) Warner hasn't got going, (Marnus) Labuschagne is a good player but these are tough conditions for him as well.

"The mistake we make with Australian teams is that we think they are Steve Waugh's Australia but that's not the case. Different players get tested differently in different conditions."