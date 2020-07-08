Top Sourav Ganguly Quotes That Remain Memorable Till Day On His 48th Birthday

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is hailed one of the most revolutionary captains in Indian cricket history. Ganguly, who now is the current President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), laid the foundations for the Indian cricket team's success in the early 2000s. Under Sourav Ganguly's captaincy, Team India registered some of its most spectacular away wins and competed fiercely against the legendary Australian side.

Dada handed debuts to youngsters Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni, who formed the axis of the 2011 World Cup-winning team. On the Ganguly birthday occasion, here's a look at the top Sourav Ganguly quotes made by the former India captain and some from his fellow greats on Dada's legendary career.

🏏 Third-fastest to 10,000 ODI runs

⭐ Holds the record for the highest individual score in CWC for India

🥈 2003 ICC Men's @cricketworldcup runner-up

🧢 Captained India to 11 wins in 28 overseas Tests



Sourav Ganguly Quotes: Some legendary quotes by the former Indian skipper

Sourav Ganguly retired from cricket in 2008 before stepping into administration and commentary. Dada in the commentary box was pure joy, with his honest and frank take on things set him apart from the rest of the broadcasters. The former Indian captain's cheeky humour was a hit amongst the fans and Harsha Bhogle, Rahul Dravid, Nasser Hussain are all victims of 'Dadagiri' in the commentary box. Amongst the most inspiring Sourav Ganguly quotes, here's a few of them:

1. Sourav Ganguly quotes: Dada on captaincy and crisis

The best way to get away from a crisis and yet hold on the reins without performance is to find a godfather who would save you at crisis and fool the entire world...This is how it has worked for me

2. Sourav Ganguly quotes: Former Indian captain on Virender Sehwag

The best way to know how Virender Sehwag's mind works is to sit next to him in the players' balcony when India are batting. Every few minutes he will clutch his head and yell, 'Chauka gaya' or 'Chhakka gaya'.

3. Sourav Ganguly quotes: Dada on Rahul Dravid

You're never too worried as a captain, when you know Rahul Dravid's still out there.

He did not spare Dravid in the commentary box when The Wall took a dig at Dada's running between the wickets. Dravid during commentary had said that if Sourav Ganguly had been a yard quicker and just a little bit fitter, he would have been a match-winner. Dada responded in a typical manner wishing he was the Prime Minister of India.

I wish I was the Prime Minister of India, I could have done a whole lot of things.

4. Sourav Ganguly quotes: Dada on Sachin Tendulkar

The thing I like the most about Sachin is his intensity. After being in the game for so long, he still has the same desire to do well for India in any international match. I tell you what, this man is a legend.

5. Sourav Ganguly quotes: Dada slams Greg Chappell

Sourav Ganguly's rift with Greg Chappell during the latter's stint as head coach is well known. Ganguly was dropped from the side after emails regarding their rifts were leaked online. Dada, however, made a startling comeback and Chappell designed after India's 2007 World Cup debacle. When quizzed by a popular journalist whether Chappell should call him, Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar to apologise, the former Indian captain's response was feisty, to say the least.

He can call up Tendulkar or Dravid. But he dare not dial my number. If he is hearing this on TV, he dare not call Sourav Ganguly

Ganguly Birthday: Quotes on Sourav Ganguly by cricket legends

1. Arjuna Ranatunga

Ganguly is one of the toughest captains produced by India. His strong approach to the game was visible on many occasions when India won matches under his captaincy.

2. Kumar Sangakkara

From keeping the opposition captain waiting at the toss, to playing verbal and mental games, Sourav Ganguly was the master of the art of gamesmanship.

3. Steve Waugh

Sourav Ganguly is the first captain that changed the perception of the way India played cricket. Now there is not much difference between Indian and Australian teams.

4. Sachin Tendulkar

Sourav's greatest strength is his mind. He is hard working- not only in the nets but also mentally. He bounces back.

5. Rahul Dravid

On the offside, first there is God, then Ganguly.

