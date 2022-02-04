Sourav Ganguly Refutes Claims Of Influencing Selection Committee; 'want To Make It Clear'

Sourav Ganguly has faced a tumultuous time during his 26-month stint as BCCI president as he has been accused of influencing the selection committee, with viral pictures claiming that he has been present during several of their meetings.

The 49-year old, however, was quick to refute such allegations as he stated that he has not attended any selection meeting. Ganguly also laughed off the accusations, reminding everyone that he has played in 424 international matches.

Sourav Ganguly refutes claims of influencing selectors

While speaking to PTI, Sourav Ganguly said, "I don't think I need to answer anybody anything (on this) and dignify any of these baseless accusations. I am the president of BCCI and I do the job of what the president of BCCI should be doing. Also just to let you know, I see a picture doing the rounds (of social media) showing me sitting in a selection committee meeting."

The 49-year old added, "I want to make it clear, that picture (where Ganguly can be seen sitting with secretary Jay Shah, skipper Virat Kohli and joint secretary Jayesh George) wasn't from a selection committee meeting. Jayesh George isn't a part of selection committee meetings. (I have played) 424 international matches for India. Not a bad idea at times to remind people about it, isn't it? (laughs)"

Moreover, Ganguly also responded to claims that he had a potential rift with BCCI secretary Jay Shah. "I share a fantastic relationship with Jay. He is a very dear friend and a trusted colleague. Me, Jay, Arun (Dhumal) and Jayesh (George), we have all been working together to get the board going in these difficult times especially with COVID-19 in these two years. To make sure that cricket happens. I would say it has been a fantastic two years. We have all done it as a team," added the 49-year old.