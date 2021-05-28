Sourav Ganguly Reveals Biggest Complaint Virender Sehwag Has Had About His Leadership

The name of former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly will always be considered in the list of best Indian captains that cricket has ever experienced. Fans would always cherish the Sourav Ganguly moment during the Natwest Series Final in 2002, where he removed his India jersey and waved it from the Lord’s balcony to celebrate India’s win. However, the former Indian cricketer had also revealed a complaint that Virender Sehwag had about one of his decisions during Ganguly’s tenure as captain.

Sehwag's selection in playing XI of the Indian team

In 2018, Sourav Ganguly had given an informal interview on the fan favourite show, “Breakfast with Champions”, hosted by television presenter Gaurav Kapur. During the interview, Ganguly recalled the story about how Virender Sehwag was given the position of an opener in the Indian team. While narrating the incident, he recalled that the management was hesitant to include Sehwag in the playing XI against South Africa in 2001. However, Dada went with his instinct and included Sehwag after which he went on to score a century in his debut match.

Virender Sehwag's complaint to Sourav Ganguly

Later, Ganguly narrated that the combination for the middle order wasn’t sitting right, due to which he asked Sehwag to open for the team. Sehwag was hesitant to open as he always played at the number 5 or 6 position for his domestic team. He went on to score a century as an opener in the second Test of the 2002 England tour. Ganguly further recalled that Sehwag used to always complain to him about not letting him play in the middle order, to which Dada used to answer that the Virender Sehwag that people know of today, is all because of the change as an opener.

Virender Sehwag donation for corona relief effort

Last month, the Virender Sehwag Foundation took to Twitter to announce that they will be serving healthy home-cooked food to all the families affected by COVID-19 in Delhi. Moreover, the foundation also claimed that they are in the process of procuring oxygen concentrators for further help. The Virender Sehwag donation for corona relief revealed how his foundation was successfully able to provide 51,000 free home-cooked meals to Covid-19 patients in the last month in the Delhi NCR region. Sehwag also urged families affected by COVID-19 in Delhi to reach out to him for home-cooked meals.

Sourav Ganguly Covid-19 donation

As per an ABP News report, the Sourav Ganguly Covid-19 donation includes the contribution of 50 oxygen concentrators to different hospitals and NGOs in Kolkata. The former cricketer's team has visited government hospitals across Kolkata and are donating oxygen concentrators. Sourav Ganguly's team also visited the Vidyasagar Hospital at Behala last week where they donated two oxygen concentrators. The Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI had contributed an amount of INR 51 crore to the PM-CARES Fund in March 2020. The BCCI has also announced that it will be contributing 10-Litre 2000 Oxygen concentrators to assist India effort in overcoming the pandemic.

